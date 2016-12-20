LATEST: Nick Mangwana’s ZANU-PF Congress Video Causes a Furore

12


By Mandulo Pasichigare, A video recording of a speech by Nick Mangwana at the just ended ZANU-PF Congress in Masvingo, Zimbabwe has torched a storm in the Zimbabwean diaspora community, especially in the United Kingdom and the USA.

In the video, which is doing the rounds on WhatsApp, Nick Mangwana is suggesting that the Zimbabwean diaspora community should only be made to continue to contribute to the Zimbabwean economy through the regular remittance of funds back home but should not be allowed to vote.

He also goes on to suggest that the diaspora community is the breeding ground for activism against the Zimbabwean government and he singles out perennial human and civil rights campaigner Stendrick Zvorwadza and Pastor Evan Mawarire as good examples.

Most of the people in the diaspora who have reacted to the video are appalled by Mangwana’s utterances which are being seen as advocating for the continued persecution of human rights activists by the Zimbabwean government and the instigation of the targeting of returnees from the diaspora for victimization by the same government.

Of the two men cited in Mangwana’s video, one, Stendrick Zvorwadza, the Chairperson of the National Vendors Union of Zimbabwe (NAVUS), founder of #This Flower campaign and Restoration of Human Rights (ROHR) Zimbabwe has been brutalized, tortured and detained countless times by the Robert Mugabe regime’s state functionaries but has continued to demonstrate and mobilize civil society against injustices perpetrated by the state.
The other, Pastor Evan Mawarire was hounded out of Zimbabwe by state security apparatus in July this year after leading a largely successful social media based citizens’ conscientization campaign dubbed #This Flag.

Stendrick Zvorwadza, Itai Dzamara, Patson Dzamara, Pastor Evan Mawarire and a crop of budding activists have led a previously docile Zimbabwean populace into self belief and, through their inspiration, Zimbabweans are now confronting their government at every given opportunity through non-violent demonstrations and means.

On the other hand, the increasingly paranoid and repressive Robert Mugabe led government of Zimbabwe has responded with shameless brutality that has seen some citizens murdered, others abducted and made to disappear without trace and scores tortured, detained and sometimes injected with unknown substances.

The latest victim has been Ishmael Kauzani, who is currently recovering from injuries sustained during an intense session of torture in Harare, early this month, at the hands of state security agents. This included being deliberately run over by a car and being left for dead.

Nick Mangwana headed a delegation of UK based ZANU-PF functionaries that travelled to the ZANU-PF 16th Annual National People’s Conference that ran from 13th to 18th December, 2016 in Masvingo, Zimbabwe.

