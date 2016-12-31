LATEST: Students Graduate from Ezekiel Guti University

The Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (Zegu) has held its inaugural graduation ceremony where 44 students graduated with various degrees.

Zegu vice-chancellor Sunungurai Chingarande-Mutanga said after being granted the charter and officially opened by government the tertiary institution gained competence among other universities in the country.

“As a university we believe we managed to impart the necessary values, knowledge and skills that transformed these students into total and complete beings that are able to bring solutions to the challenges facing today’s world,” she said.

Chingarande-Mutanga added that the tertiary education institution this year expanded faculty blocks which include the faculty of agriculture and education as they prepare to enrol more students next year.

“Construction of faculty of agriculture and the faculty of education is complete as well as the procurement of furniture and equipment for the two faculty blocks,” she said.

She added that the construction of the female and male hostel was still in progress.

“We are currently constricting female hostels with a capacity of 180 students and male hostels with a capacity to carry 400 students,” Chingarande-Mutanga said.

The vice chancellor also noted that resources have been committed towards the construction of the Harare campus in Belvedere and construction is at an advanced stage.

“This development will see the university rolling out certificate, diploma and degree programmes from this campus. The campus mostly targets those interested in block release, evening and weekend programmes,” she said.

Currently the university has five faculties running which includes arts, commerce, education, agriculture and natural resources management and law. The Bindura-headquartered university will next year introduce a Bachelor of Arts Honours Degree in Social Work.

Zegu is a brain child of the founder and president of Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa Forward in Faith (Zaoga), Ezekiel Guti, who is also the chancellor for the university. It is a private Christian university which started in May 2012.

Zegu is a degree-awarding institution accredited by the Zimbabwe Council of Higher Education offering internationally-recognised degrees in various faculties. As a Christian university, Zegu creates a rare opportunity for the development of minds, hearts and hands in the fear of God. In its endeavour to develop a total person who can bring solutions to the world, Zegu has an academic thrust of entrepreneurial development. Daily News