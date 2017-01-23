Law Society Warns Against Bogus Lawyers

The Law Society of Zimbabwe has warned the public against engaging briefcase lawyers as this has resulted in some clients being duped of their hard earned money.

Corruption and other malpractices remain a challenge for the Law Society of Zimbabwe as its moves to improve the integrity of the profession.

Law Society of Zimbabwe President, Mrs Vimbai Nyemba, said the public must be wary of dubious lawyers and always seek to trace the track record of lawyers before engaging them.

Mrs Nyemba also encouraged senior legal practitioners to accommodate upcoming lawyers and mentor them into responsible members of the profession.

The law society is an important stakeholder in the justice delivery system.

The organisation has successfully managed to regulate its operations as an independent body through de-registration and suspension of corrupt lawyers. – State Media