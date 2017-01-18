Lightining Kills Three Family Members

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo |Three family members from Mushandike area of Masvingo were seriously burnt after a bolt of lightining struck their hut last week.

Mercy Ashley Masvaure (32) and her two sons Anyway (10) and Tatenda (6) were burnt to death after lightining struck their hut. Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson ,Inspector Charity Mazula confirmed the incident.

“It is true three family members from Mushandike area were struck and killed by lightining,”said Mazula. Before the tragedy happened, Masvaure had gone to fetch water with her husband Nomore Munemo who ordered her to rush home as there was a storm gathering.

Munemo proceeded to the well to fetch water. Masvaure is said to have called his two sons who were herding goats instructing them to rush home and seek shelter. Unfortunately the three were struck and killed by lightning moments after getting into the hut. Shocked neighbours said the three were seriously burnt.

“We are still struggling to come to terms with what happened.You cannot not imagine the fact that we were talking to each other a few hours before the incident happened.It is really shocking and painful.I don’t know how to describe the incident because of the gravity of the matter,”said a neighbour. The police urged the public to seek shelter near lightining conductors to avoid tragedy.