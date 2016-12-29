Limpopo River Crimes : SA Police Intercept, Nab Zim Bound Smugglers

Police have again intercepted smugglers using donkeys to haul stolen goods across the border to Zimbabwe close to where they were used to tow a stolen Hilux bakkie across the Limpopo River.

“The suspects‚ when noticing a police helicopter landing on the river bank‚ fled into Zimbabwe; leaving the donkeys and the cart in the drier portion of the Limpopo River‚” said Limpopo police spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

The suspects fled after they were spotted from a police helicopter. The origin of these items‚ which include groceries‚ is still being investigated and there is no arrest‚” said Mojapelo. – TimesLive