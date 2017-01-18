Linda Masarira, Sex And The Thorough Beating! | OPINION

By Nomazulu Thata | Linda Masarira received “a healthy dose of beating.” Those are the words of journalist, Maynard Manyowa in yesterday’s article. This description Maynard made of a physically mutilated woman, is nasty and tasteless. I will find it difficult to forgive Maynard for this use of wording “healthy dose of beating.” There are in the journo’s words, connotations of shaming her, because of Linda’s younger lover: she is a decade older than the lover! Mugabe is (4) four decades older than Grace Marufu! So!

We women of Zimbabwe should condemn it. It confirms the worst of our misogynistic society: in our society women are nothing: no respect whatsoever. Physical violence against women is a crime itself regardless of the case in question. I am not privy to what transpired in the argument that led to this masculine brutality towards a woman and a mother. I am seriously concerned about the level of physical violence surrounding the case. She did not deserve this brutality for whatever reason.

The image of Linda in that article – a woman beaten to pulp by some young lover, that beating is not justifiable: at best a coward, one to reduce a woman to that level, physically and emotionally. Such men who perceive their physical phallic power as superior to women should go for a second circumcision, without which they are just boys, not grown up humans. What is functioning in their bodies is just the spinal code and zero brain in the head.

Mako right now is nowhere to be seen! Linda is supposed to account for his missing! She landed in the hospital because of the beating. Such men are like snakes: its either they strike and bite or its running away.

My article today is not about male chauvinism in our society, but the role of a mother in a home. Mothers are cornerstones, the rock of the family, the home ticks if the mother is present. Ms. Jean Gasho exemplified to us how mothers should just be like a “mother hens” and how the mother-hen looks after its chickens. I could never have said it better than her full description of the importance of a female persona in a home where there are still growing children as old as two and sixteen years of age. Did we not shout at her when she eloquently highlighted what all of us should know about the warmth of the mother in the home and how it protects all of us, and its absence can have serious repercussions on the growth and general wellbeing of the children?

According to this article from Journalist Manyowa, Linda has five children with their fathers at large. This is not new at all to Zimbabwe, there are so many such single-headed families nowadays. I too am a single parent and there are a million more out there like me.

I need to ask myself questions regarding her beating by this young man called Makomborero, the young lover. Where were the children when Linda was being beaten by this Mako? Did they witness the humiliating episode, seeing their mother brutally beaten like that by seemingly a casual bed- friend to the mother? How do you as a child take in such physical vulgar meted on your mother: a woman you love so dearly?

If this article is to go by: how does mother-Linda who has a teenage daughter of sixteen, bring in man-friend, visibly younger than her and expose her children to such a questionable character, unpredictable, violent and barbaric persona? What does this teenage girl think about her mother right now? Notwithstanding that I have been seeing Linda on social media hanging around with young men in a ZRP car, seemingly carefree and enjoying the hippy life: dreadlocks and dark glasses posing on selfie for yet another photo-shoot to send to Face-book. (Mama what did you see in that creepy-scumbag, are you sure he is good for you and us?)

Linda Masarira, a mother of five, having stayed in Chikurubi Central Prison for eighty days should do better than what we all are reading in the news-media about her. She needed to come close to her children and make up for the time she was absent. Mothers with feeling for their children do that in most cases. We need men and women out there to fight the crude regime of Zanu PF yes. You do not however sacrifice your bowels for the revolution to take place. We should always know our priorities if you are a mother, a young mother like Linda. Linda’s priorities are wholly misplaced. We are 14 million people in Zimbabwe, she did not need to emotionally abandon her children and live a life of a scumbag to prove she is a revolutionary! Linda is by no account, not present in her children’s lives because she is dreaming about a revolution outside her home.

Dear Linda, single parenthood goes with a lot of responsibility. Single mothers need to know and spell the word sacrifice. As long as those children are growing up they need you 24/7. You cannot pass on responsibility of looking after children to a maid. If you do that you will regret later in life because you will lose those emotional and very intricate threads to your own children. Your political activities already put you on spotlight: your movements are traced: You are secretly followed by the CIO, you are the bread-winner, you must bread win for your kids, and there are no jobs in Zimbabwe. You put your kids in a serious situation full of uncertainties and insecurities: is it worth it? Are you sure you still can say political activism is a better option than bringing up your own children: children who look up at you as the sole provider; emotionally and otherwise, you have a toddler who is two years?

What is more worrying about you is: how many times have you casually talked about death in your videos: “I don’t mind if I die!” you said! Do you know what that will mean to your children if you died, some of whom have father who is deceased: we know you as a widow!

I can advise you once more; the advice Ms. Jean Gasho gave you for free of charge months back. Leave this revolution, it is not for you, you have serious responsibilities regarding your children at your home. Learn to make sacrifices by looking after your children first. Make those children better citizens of Zimbabwe first, you are young: 34 years you can always bounce back, come back to politics.

Try and get to know the political lives of Mrs. Thenjiwe Virginia Lesabe and Mrs. Ruth Chinamano. Those two women sacrificed for the revolution absolutely. Their children suffered too and to this date if you talk to their children and they will tell you how much they missed their mothers in their teen ages because the revolution took them away from them.

Some of the children never made it at all in life because the mother element was absent. Personally I suffered too when my mother was sent to the famous Chikurubi Prison in 1977 where you were not long ago. I wish my mother was present in my life, she was always absent. I am talking about my experience as an abandoned child.

We are fighting Zanu PF at another level of the struggle, and not the racist Smith Regime of yesteryear. As a mother of five you should never be told this but you should know this instinctively. Linda stay home and be a mother to your children. Learn to protect your children from men-friends coming into your home. They can be very dangerous to them.

Depending on donor aid is not sustainable Linda: find another occupation than to pose as a political activist you are evidently not one. As a mother myself, I am genuinely concerned about the welfare of you growing children and your apparent negligence and emotional abandonment towards them!