LINDA MASARIRA SEX STORM: “I Wasn’t Attacked By CIOs!” | LIVE STREAM

Masarira’s Friday 13th Sex Storm, Horror

Grace Kwinjeh | Prominent human rights activist, Linda Masarira has responded to social media rumours on an alleged sex storm she has been caught up in, and sought to clarify reports surrounding her weekend assault.

The activist has been caught in a sex storm involving a fellow younger activist, ZINASU Secretary General, Makomborero Haruzivishe, ZimEye can report.

“Those are malicious and baseless accusations,” says Masarira.

Masarira and Haruzivishe who are alleged to be cohabiting in a house in Marlborough, Harare, had an altercation (as alleged) last Friday shortly before Masarira was assaulted.

The issue got out hand when Haruzivishe was reported to be missing shortly after the attack on Masarira. He has not been seen or heard from since Friday 13th January 2017. This has been an issue of concern to activists particularly given the history of abductions and forced disappearances in this country who raised alarm over the matter.

Masarira confirmed the details of the “missing” student activist. “He left home Friday saying he was going to Masvingo and we have been calling his father who is saying he has not arrived,” she said.

“I have however, reported the case to the police and they have directed me to come back tomorrow,” she said. Masarira could however not provide the case number for the police report.