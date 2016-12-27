Lindiwe Sisulu’s Husband Dies

Johannesburg – Human Settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu is mourning the death of her husband from cancer complications.

Sisulu’s husband Professor Rok Ajulu died from complications linked to pancreatic cancer at Meulmed Hospital in Pretoria on Monday, December 26.

According to the family, the Kenyan-born Ajulu was an ardent anti-Apartheid activist; Pan-Africanist and political activist. Ajulu also led the African student movement against Apartheid while studying at the National University of Lesotho (famously known as Roma).

Ajulu was a lecturer in Politics and Internal Relations; and taught at the National University of Lesotho, Leeds University, Rhodes University, and University of the Witswatersrand.

As a student he was expelled from the University of Nairobi for participating in student protests against the government of the day. He joined the rapidly-growing socialist student movement in East Africa and was sent to study in Bulgaria. Through this he became a fervent internationalist, following in the footsteps of his father, Stephen Odero Ajulu, a political activist with Kenya People’s Union, the party led by Odinga Odinga. Ajulu would later become an adviser to Odinga, father to Kenyan opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

Family spokesman Steve Ajulu said: “ He will be remembered for his compassion, his dedication to his family, his outspokenness, his abiding love of knowledge and quick wit. He has inspired many a generation of students, and thinkers, and as such he will live on for generations to come.”

Ajulu is survived by Sisulu, their five children and five grandchildren.

He will be buried Dajo Ka Ajulu, in Bondo in Kisumu,Kenya.

Funeral arrangements will be announced soon. – The Star