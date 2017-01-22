Lions Terrorise Zaka Villagers

Terrence Mawawa, Zaka| Local villagers are living in fear of stray lions that have been seen in the area. Reports say five stray lions are preying on domestic animals in the area, triggering fear among local villagers.

There are fears the dreadful cats might attack human beings. Ward 30 councillor for Zaka East Constituency, Fortune Maputsa told ZimEye.com at the weekend the dreaded cats attacked cattle and goats in the area. He called on the Department of Parks and Wildlife to take urgent action before the ferocious cats attack human beings.

“The lions have been seen at a nearby mountain and they have attacked cattle and goats such that villagers are terrified. We are even worried because the deadly animals can even attack school children and local villagers. I can confirm that the Zaka Rural Distric Council has received a report about the pride of five lions. The lions killed three goats at Nhendo homestead. They have also killed cattle in Chavani Village,” said Maputsa.

Villagers are now scared to walk during the night. Maputsa said the lions escaped from a farm in Chiredzi . “It is widely believed the lions escaped from a farm in Chiredzi. We are therefore making frantic efforts to contact the Department of Parks and Wildlife before lives are lost”, said Maputsa. National Spokesperson for Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, Caroline Washaya-Moyo said she was unaware of the matter, adding the authority have no mandate to act on stray animals outside the national parks.

“The rural district council of Zaka has that responsiblity and mandate to act on the issue of the reported stray lions.We have no jurisdiction over animals that are outside the parks”, said Washaya-Moyo.

An official from Zaka Rural District Council said the local authority did not have the capacity and expertise to deal with the issue of stray lions. “We do not have the required expertise to handle the matter so we will keep on searching for an immediate solution to the issue of these stray lions,”said the official.