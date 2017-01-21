LIVE UPDATES: Bikita-West By-Election

Candidates in today’s poll in the Bikita West by-election are, Beauty Chabaya of (Zanu PF), Mr Kudakwashe Gopo of ( ZimPF), Mr Heya Shoko (Independent). Mr Madock Chivasa (NCA), Innocent Muzvimbiri (Independent) and Terence Makumbo (Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe). ZimEye.com will give you LIVE Updates on this page;

09.06 am – Most polling stations opened on time with high voter turn out. No reported incidents of violence.

8. 10 am – At Mandiki P.sch ward 9,polling station opened on time.100 people have voted as at 8:30am. Majority are women. polling station opened on time.

7.00am – polling station ward 11,more than 50 pple have voted.majority of voters are women.

6.50 am – ward 22,100 pple have voted so far majority of voters are women.

6.45 am – ward 22 only polling agents from Zanu PF and ZPF were present when voting started

6.30 am – There is high voter turnout at Ushe Primary School ward 9, at Makondo Primary school ward 19.

5.57 am – All polling stations in wards 9,22 and 5 opened on time. (HZT)