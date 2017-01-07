‘Lovebirds’ Stunner And Olinda Go Shopping – What Do They Buy?

Barely a minute after shaking up Social media,Stunner is at it yet again after pictures of him and his wife Olinda ‘shopping’ leaked onto Social media.

Zimbabweans attacked the boisterous rapper for his choice of alcohol as Stunner was seen buying the dirty cheap Two Keys whisky a far cry from the cirocs and moet he often flaunts on social media.

For the benefit of our teetotaler readers Two keys whisky is a poor quality bottom of the market alcohol, a big hit with High school kids and struggling College students in dire need of a ‘take me quick’ solution.

Social media was quick to point out that for a man as braggadocious and garrulous as Stunner his choice of drink was horrifyingly abysmal!

Perhaps its the proverbial January scourge and the couple is trying to save money,who knows?

Below is the post thats wagging tongues on social media. – Agencies