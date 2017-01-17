Lumumba Ditched By SA ‘Lover’

CONTROVERSIAL political activist Acie Lumumba’s claim to be in a relationship with Lerato Hlongwani, daughter to South African business tycoon, Fana Hlongwane, has been met with heated denial by the latter.

Lumumba last Thursday revealed to H-Metro that he was in love with Lerato and was ready to settle but she described the claim as “lies! False information.”

“Please , I am not dating Acie Lumumba ! Never have and Never will. He is, and in this case I guess it’s safe to say, was my friend,” fumed Lerato who said she is “very hurt and upset” by the story.

The controversial activist made the sensational claims moments after a Harare magistrate ruled that he be given back his passport but Lerato insists they were only friends and Lumumba’s claims have dragged her family name into unnecessary shame.

Lumumba’s passport was being held at the Harare Magistrates’ Clerk of Court as part of his bail condition in a matter in which he is being charged with undermining the authority of the President and soon after he got his passport he volunteered information about Lerato claiming she is his girlfriend.

After the interview, he went on to shower H-Metro with pictures of him and Lerato as proof that they were an item.

“I am now free to travel. I have been handed back my passport.

“My lover had been worried on whether I would travel to South Africa to see her.

“I have found love in another beautiful woman . . . Lerato Fana the daughter of South African businessman Fana Hlongwane,” he said.

However, a clearly agitated Lerato made it very clear to H-Metro that Lumumba’s claims are not only false but embarrassing to her and her family.

She insisted that the only relationship she had with Lumumba was friendship and suggested that even that friendship was over after the political activist, popular for leaking a sex tape, claimed to be her lover.