Magaya Hires Hackers to Attack News Websites | BREAKING NEWS

0
spotted,…Walter Magaya

Staff Reporter|  A team of trained investigators have detected a hacking attack by online criminals hired by prosperity necromancer Walter Magaya to attack news websites. ZimEye.com is receiving the latest details.

Local police and Interpol are busy on the case which in Walter Magaya is named in person. Once prosecuted, Magaya and his team risk an international travel ban among many legal repercussions according to local and international legislation.

This development adds to the preacher’s expose’s as he is also on a recorded ZRP video (which he has confirmed) seen confessing to his crimes of paying thousands of dollars to cover up his misconduct and block police scrutiny.

Insider details of the attack will be released in due course once police give passage and prosecution secured. REFRESH THIS PAGE for further details..

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR