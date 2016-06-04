Magaya Humiliated by Mliswa

20

Mliswa dares Magaya over bond notes  

Youth Advocacy for Reform and Democracy (Yard) leader Temba Mliswa has challenged Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder Walter Magaya to join politics if he wants to comment on political issues.

Addressing hundreds of youths in Chitungwiza at a public meeting organised by the Youth Forum Zimbabwe on Thursday, Mliswa claimed Magaya’s comments on the introduction of bond notes were in support of
Zanu PF.

Magaya last week told journalists that bond notes were a noble idea which was communicated in a wrong way.
“This is a purely monetary issue and must not be politicised. Bond notes are just like coupons which will be given to exporters as incentives for bringing money into the country,” the man of the cloth was quoted saying.

But Mliswa said Magaya was making political statements in support of Zanu PF.

“Magaya is not an economist and must not act like an economist. In fact, if there is anything, I think you [Magaya] are fleecing people’s money in an economy where things are tough. And now you want to tell us how great the bond notes are when you are stealing people’s money every day.”

Mliswa’s statement was greeted with applause from youths at the meeting.

He said people should be careful when deciding which churches to attend.

“You don’t have to go to a church where you are told by Magaya that he thinks he can turn around this country when he knows very well he is supporting Zanu PF,” the Yard leader said.

Mliswa urged women to organise a march against pastors in the habbit of abusing women in the mould of convicted rapist and RMG Independent End Time Message Church leader Martin Gumbura.

Mliswa said he was willing to participate in such a march.

Other panellists at the meeting were MDC-T and Zimbabwe People First youth leaders for Chitungwiza and Chitungwiza Residents’ Trust leader Marvellous Kumalo. – Newsday/Albert Masaka

  • Chabvondoka

    Spot on!!!! Vanoshamisa are those who blindly follow these dubious pastors who are milking them of their hard earned cash giving them fake promises. Chete Mazvokuda mavanga enyora, regai zvakadaro.

  • Wellington Dick

    every Zimbo has a right to comment on economic,political or religious issues.Magaya is no exception even if his his views are clearly Zanu PF.the irony is that politicians comment daily about religious and church issues and no one has demanded them to be ‘men of the cloth’ first before they can comment,this should also be the case when men of the clothe comment on social,economic and political issues.freedom of expression.and for the record i totally disagree with magaya’s views on bond notes

  • Zvichapera

    You are right @ Wellington Dick, that every Zimbabwean has a right to comment on any issue concerning humanity, but it is also true that our offices or positions in society circumscribes the right to speak on anything. That is the reason why you see Journalist referring to comments by political analysts or other analysts in different fields, as they want to relate the person’s experience or expertise to the subject at hand. If you are masquerading as a pastor or prophet, seriously we would expect you to be prominent on issues which relate to your ministry, else you can be utterly misunderstood. Magaya is masquerading as a prophet, although I have doubts about this claim and for the benefit of doubt, he should be consistent in both action and what he says to his ministry. If it is free for all, then we could have farmers asserting their voices on health issues and medical doctors asserting themselves on spiritual issues, when it has been scientifically proved the a human being has both neurological and physiological limits and thus can not be an expert on all issues. There is an exception though of one outspoken ZANU PF Professor, who has defied logic and continues to think that he is an expert in everything. This is the highest form of insanity, the reason why this same Professor has misled ZANU PF, and one thing for sure though is that he will succeed in destroying it, which is good for some of us, as we have suffered so much under ZANU PF misrule.

  • Talibs

    Magaya is as foolish as they come.

  • Endtime Watchman

    first he prophesied that bond coins are bad,then later he said they are good exposing himself as a false prophet .If he’s a true prophet who hears from God he wouldn’t seek clarity from men.I feel pity for PHD members,may God open their eyes.

  • Endtime Watchman

    don’t be used ,run for your life .Find a living church with a minister with good fruits .

  • Yadah

    If those from whom he is stealing are not complaining then what is your problem you poor chabvondoka. If a man of god delivers a person who has been mad for 17 years and then buys that person a house and fully furnishes it then what stealing are you talking about. For your record Prophet Magaya does not thrive on his followers offerings but on his businesses and farming. He is a great farmer in Mazoe …three weeks ago he employed more than 200 church members you say he is stealing from to do some harvesting of maize for four weeks, if your reasoning is good do some calculation of the hacterage covered , he is one the biggest producers of pork in Zim I suppose you shall not call him a pig thief. Now for the poor Temba the attention seeker, go to his Spring farm outside Karoi town you will feel pitty , whether it is subsistence farming or commercial farm, he must get some farming lessons from the prophet maybe he will do less talking senselessly.

  • POPO

    I think listening to losers like that young Temba will not solve our problems as a nation, why was he booted out of the ZANU PF party yachooo. Mbavha inoziva mbavha guys do not be mislead. Tokuziva Temba. I am not going to comment on zvinhu zvemweya izvo siirayi ivo muridzi wevanhu, isusu totaura zvenyama zvatinoziva sezvake Temba izvo

  • Zvichapera

    Bond notes or bond coins are not spiritual. If Magaya stray into our subjects, we will take him as an ordinary ZANU PF card carrying person, nothing more, nothing less.

  • wasu wecash

    munoziva baba