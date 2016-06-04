Magaya Humiliated by Mliswa

Mliswa dares Magaya over bond notes

Youth Advocacy for Reform and Democracy (Yard) leader Temba Mliswa has challenged Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder Walter Magaya to join politics if he wants to comment on political issues.

Addressing hundreds of youths in Chitungwiza at a public meeting organised by the Youth Forum Zimbabwe on Thursday, Mliswa claimed Magaya’s comments on the introduction of bond notes were in support of

Zanu PF.

Magaya last week told journalists that bond notes were a noble idea which was communicated in a wrong way.

“This is a purely monetary issue and must not be politicised. Bond notes are just like coupons which will be given to exporters as incentives for bringing money into the country,” the man of the cloth was quoted saying.

But Mliswa said Magaya was making political statements in support of Zanu PF.

“Magaya is not an economist and must not act like an economist. In fact, if there is anything, I think you [Magaya] are fleecing people’s money in an economy where things are tough. And now you want to tell us how great the bond notes are when you are stealing people’s money every day.”

Mliswa’s statement was greeted with applause from youths at the meeting.

He said people should be careful when deciding which churches to attend.

“You don’t have to go to a church where you are told by Magaya that he thinks he can turn around this country when he knows very well he is supporting Zanu PF,” the Yard leader said.

Mliswa urged women to organise a march against pastors in the habbit of abusing women in the mould of convicted rapist and RMG Independent End Time Message Church leader Martin Gumbura.

Mliswa said he was willing to participate in such a march.

Other panellists at the meeting were MDC-T and Zimbabwe People First youth leaders for Chitungwiza and Chitungwiza Residents’ Trust leader Marvellous Kumalo. – Newsday/Albert Masaka