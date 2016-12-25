Magaya Insists Prophecy 2016 A Year Of Cash Boom

SIX DAYS BEFORE year end, Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries leader, Walter Magaya, has insisted on his “prophecy” in which he says 2016 is a year of overflow.

Magaya at the beginning of the year said Zimbabwe’s challenges would be miraculously overcome.

Magaya once again reiterated his claims in May while fielding questions from journalists on the sidelines of his church’s crusade dubbed “Miracle Night.”

“Hope is there. There is always a way. You shall see,” he said.

He added saying, “the same time next year I will be asking you what did I say? God will always create a way. Look at what happened in the past years. God created ways and we have survived over the past years,” he added.

He said hardships in some instances were meant to create a window for miracles to happen. “In tough times, it is an opportunity for miracles. You can only identify a miracle where there are tough times,” Magaya said.

He said other renowned prophets have made the same predictions that this year was fruitful.

“Look, almost all the prophets said the same thing. (United Family International Church leader) Prophet (Emmanuel) Makandiwa prophesied on the issue of overflow, we (as PHD) are saying the same thing of overflow and abundance, my father (TB Joshua) also said this year is a year of reward. So it is about following the Word. In Christ there are many opportunities,” said Magaya.

The preacher’s claims come as his church members battle to survive at a time when the pulpit man rises in riches.