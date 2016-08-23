“Magaya Naked” Sex Picture Leaks | BREAKING NEWS

87

Full picture percolation of controversial rape charged preacher Walter Magaya (identical facial) has leaked.

magaya-picMagaya who at the weekend appeared before the magistrates courts to answer for rape charges, is at the centre of an abuse storm involving a string of young women in his church who are mostly in their 20s.

Early this year Magaya rushed through an out of court cash disbursement to shut up another woman who is in her 20s. This was after the latter had sued him for pleasuring himself on her without a condom after promising her a hand in marriage. SEE VIDEO:

This time the preacher whose cases have continued to pile, was hauled before the courts to answer for the alleged rape of another woman.

Another case with the preacher’s name on it saw a woman, Chipo Chakanyuka die mysteriously while on duty. Reports unchallenged for over 2 years to date point that the late Chipo had been in a steamy affair with the preacher before she began demanding promised assets (by the man). It was not long after that that she died mysteriously while on church duty. She had been sent by Magaya to purchase church uniforms.

Following the case at the weekend full picture percolation of a Magaya lookalike has leaked. The image shows the man performing oral sex on a young woman’s womanhood. An analysis of the facials including the ear-lob strongly suggests that the facials are those of the preacher.

Meanwhile a video has leaked of Magaya intimidating a woman who accuses him of immorality. More to follow as the story develops…

  • That pic is NOT Magaya.

  • hashiramawoodstyle

    it looks similiar to him. I hope it’s him

  • JAYY

    I strongly pray that its him so that he can rot in HELL

  • Mark Andrews

    If Magaya has a scare on the right-side of his head approx 2inchs above is ear-loop (as we see in the pic) then that’s 95% him..

  • Stanslous Mudekwe

    LEAVE MY PROPHET ALONE PLEASE! It’s photoshop. Go deceive your gogo with that, for all I care.

  • TSM Season 6

    zvake arikunakigwa nekunanzva nyini !! ndoidao ini iya

  • TSM Season 6

    kk wavava shaa kkkk

  • TSM Season 6

    sei wadero nhai iwe !!

  • TSM Season 6

  • TSM Season 6

    vakafanana haasi iye may be !! he is leaking mbutu wena kudya Clit se clit wena kkk

  • Farai72

    Koo mudhara hamuna asina censorship here?

  • maxwell

    look at the sheets
    completely different
    photoshopping

  • Black Jesus

    annoying

  • Favour

    For the benefit of those who do not know Prophet Magaya. His photo here below:-

    Woman (Rasta) I think you need to visit a Psychiatry home. You are losing it in your desperation to become popular. This is not the way to go about it. Give yourself value by posting articles with substance. I am afraid you are losing integrity daily. Wake up woman and smell the coffee.

  • Leo Mashoko

    Zimbabwean People take a WAKE UP CALL especially people of Harare. Economic is collapsing, people are tired of starvation and going to the streets demanding Mugabe and your cronies down with you. in response look around who is commanding hope and being loved and respected by people Prophet Magaya name in front. Dramatised rape is accusations are manufactured by CIOs to take people attention away from nonagerain corruption, cronism in every aspect in Zimbabwe similar to the Gukurahundi genocide. Prophet Magaya is Man of God and God made it clear in the bible tough not my anointed ones. Prophet can either blesses or curses , be careful your Zimbabwe God will punish you even more than ever. You are paying for killing innocent people Gukurahundi currency collapses prolonged droughts unless Mugabe apologies and compensate innocent people of Matebeleland for his Genocide Zimbabwe is doomed for another 10 years. Now Prophet Magaya another 40 years of misery is added CURSED country , you will suffers more.

  • Favour
  • Nella

    A true prophet is never welcome in his home town. The devil will always use his servants to destroy anything from God. With the latest technology you can interchange the head and place it anyway to suit want you want. We stand beside you prophet, Christianity does not eliminate challenges even Jesus was tempted but with our God we know the truth will come out darkness and light will never be together but instead when the light shines where there is darkness, darkness will disappear.
    IN JESUS MIGHTY NAME WE PRAY,EMMANUEL,

  • Favour
  • mdulababy

    when the self acclaimed man of god meddle in politics this is their reward. God’s true prophets never involved themselves with politics but called men to salvation. These are the rewards of the false prophets…doom

  • Best Editor in Zimbabwe

    From a neutral observation, who is the person taking the photo? Where was this person taking the photo, and why was that person inside this room? And why was that person taking the photo. Clearly due to the close proximity of the photography to the bed, the naked people in the photo would be very much aware of the presence of the photography. So why would they allow a third person to be involved in their act? Also, a close analysis of the pixels of this image and you will easily realise that the picture is taken using a professional DLSR lens camera. Not a smart phone at all. A smart phone picture usually has motion flares due to the unsteadiness of the hand. But a Standard DLSR camera can adjust to shakiness and stabilise the shot, just as in the image. Meaning to say, the image was taken by a professional photography. And again, what was he doing in this room? Just think about it. The most common situation which involves a girl allowing a professional cameraman to take pictures of her nude is on a porn set. So lets say this girl is a pornstar, and that the original image was extracted from a porn site, then our next question would be how did the supposed image of Magaya end up there. A lot of people don’t really understand how the picture editting software called photoshop really works. So let’s do a short tutorial on it. Have you ever been to a car dealer to buy a new car and you take your experienced uncle along with you to assist you? You see a car that you like and immediately you want to buy it. But your uncle tells you no because the car is accident damaged. But when you look at the car, it’s spotless. There is no visible dent or scratch. But your uncle this tells you he can clearly see that it is accident damaged. Then he explains to you, to look closer at the paint job, how the new paint is not the exact same tone as the original. He points to you the replaced aluminium rivets that are made from a local factory and different from the original ones. The same analysis goes with a photo. So, when a professional editor like me looks at the photo above, the first thing to notice are the diference in pixels. When you zoom in to the photo, the image of the man pixelates at 425% zoom way before the image of the girl pixelates at 700% zoom. Meaning to say there are two layers of imagery used to create one image. Just from a neutral observation.

  SHONA HATER

    That is why I hate Shonas. They are liars, cheats, tribalists, vampires, racists, thieves, money mongers, can never be trusted with responsibility, lazy ignorant idiots of the worst kind!!

  • Phil

    Wells said. Thanks for your analysis! I always knew that was a fake photo

  • Brian

    Man of God?What proof do you have?

  • Brian

    Prophet chii chacho?they should leave him alone but he is a demon from hell.

  • Brian

    Tibvire,if it was my daughter I would shoot the lot of you brainwashed bastards.

  • Brian

    True but they are loved by ndebele women while ndebele men are hated even in South Africa where they came from because they are stupid idiots.

  • BROOKS

    PIAS NCUBE IS NOW QUITE, Secret cameras works like this. CIO at work, uyu munhu ndimagaya godzongere. The prophet at work.

  • Zvasiyana

    Best editor in Zimbabwe, I also thought like wise. the more I read about this Magaya saga, the more I am convinced that this is pure persecution. Any fool can tell that this is a phtoshop!!!. Zimeye are part and parcel of this persecution. Even Stevie Wonder and Steve kekani can see through this. Stupid stories

  • Ibrahim Abrahman

    I am not a son of prophet Magaya and neither am i a member of his congregation but am not happy about the way people are portraying him like in the case of the posted image. To cut a long story short, just have a look at the scar on the head just above his right ear. Prophet Magaya does not have that scar, I have viewed several of his videos and that scar does not exist. Also point to note is that if you check several of his videos, he does not cut his hair to that short size. Thus, do not waste your time and effort trying to make the world believe in the wrong things. Be careful what you say or portray about someone (let alone a man of God) because it may negatively affect how others can view the same person and ruin his reputation.

  • Zvasiyana

    I have written to the editor in regards to censorship. You can do the same . This kind of commenting must be put to a stop

  • Zvasiyana

    I knew the devil was going to come for Mr Magaya full time. But as usual God’s people always win. Deliverance and healing happening at PHD, made the devil angry. You and I know that the devil uses people. The bible says King James Bible
    Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour: The bible says is is LIKE a lion but he is not a real lion!

  • Kyle Broflovski

    Not a follower of these prophets, but can I ask, who took the ‘full picture percolation?’

  • svinurai

    Photo shoping sure. Ini ndiri kungoona kuti bed spread pakarara muxikana ne bed spread rakatsamirwa nemurume zvakasiyana, hamheno!!

  • Kyle Broflovski

    Spot on, it’s hard to believe it’s Magaya doing the deed in this ‘full picture percolation’

    Spot on, it’s hard to believe it’s Magaya doing the deed in this ‘full picture percolation’

  • Bababubba

    Interesting rape scene

  • Pinjisi

    Pointless jibbah jabbah

  • paida

    What a shame on these people who do not respect the man of God.God fearing people do not FALSELY accuse one another as the bible says.Godly fearing people help the needy in the society like in these images

  • Pinjisi

    She is trained in Forensic nursing so gives diagnosis on hear say? I would be worried as a If I was a Doctor I would be very worried thats how you base your professional diagnosis. I can understand what you trying to do but dont try to gain popularity on someone else demise. Everything you commenting on is here say. Reasonable doubt is there so dont be quick to judge and smear anyone name, Until its proven beyond reasonable doubt. You have to question the timimg of all these allegations . In Zim things are never clear cut there is someone pushing buttons and who has something to benefit from all these allegations. I am not saying he is innocent but merely as much as he looks guilty he could also be innocent

  • james kurima

    The devil is a Liar and has so many tricks of Character assassination but one thing that the devil doesn’t know is that Prophet Walter Magaya is not a self proclaimed but sent by God and he is a real man of God and ziso remuvengi dhiabhori tariona , rakadhiniwa tariona.Ziso reruvengo tariona and Prophet W. Magaya is the most influential man of this generation.

    The devil is a Liar and has so many tricks of Character assassination but one thing that the devil doesn’t know is that Prophet Walter Magaya is not a self proclaimed but sent by God and he is a real man of God and ziso remuvengi dhiabhori tariona , rakadhiniwa tariona.Ziso reruvengo tariona and Prophet W. Magaya is the most influential man of this generation.

  • GoritotoGP

    we all knew this day was gonna come…Matashu akakwirirwa mukadzi akabhadharwa. Problem number one yaMagaya ndeyekuti ibharanzi. anokwira pese pese.

  • juju

    What rubbish. Photos hoped try to zoom and y will see the difference in pixel quality. Work if Pharaoh and his crew. To Magaya we can get you out on this one but going forward protect yourself and brand. Stay away from women and girls. If you want marry a second or third one. Some questions for you. Why did you invite the girl , where was your wife. You compromised yourself on this. Why did you send another girl to Botswana and she was killed. What position did she hold that you could send her.Remember the clashes at soccer match. Remember the Range Rover. Remember most of your top guys are leaving you. Remmer your out of court settlement. Remember you have other summons again involving women. You have brented recorded several times. Why Prophet. Is it bad luck if it is pray for yourself. Going forward don’t answer your cell phone. Allow your Wife to handle women and girls in church. STOP over exposing yourself. I will pray for you and your case will be over. Never again will I do this for you.

    What rubbish. Photos hoped try to zoom and y will see the difference in pixel quality. Work if Pharaoh and his crew. To Magaya we can get you out on this one but going forward protect yourself and brand. Stay away from women and girls. If you want marry a second or third one. Some questions for you. Why did you invite the girl , where was your wife. You compromised yourself on this. Why did you send another girl to Botswana and she was killed. What position did she hold that you could send her.Remember the clashes at soccer match. Remember the Range Rover. Remember most of your top guys are leaving you. Remmer your out of court settlement. Remember you have other summons again involving women. You have brented recorded several times. Why Prophet. Is it bad luck if it is pray for yourself. Going forward don’t answer your cell phone. Allow your Wife to handle women and girls in church. STOP over exposing yourself. I will pray for you and your case will be over. Never again will I do this for you.

  • TSM Season 6

    cant understanbd u wati udai kuisa tell me

  • blarazonke

    The pastor has good taste, kwete mangwenje ngwenje ne mahoshkosh aana Pius naana van T. Maybe they shld start making condoms for the toungue as well. The market is there it seems.

  • tamama Ndimugabe

    The prophet at work indeed….

    The prophet at work indeed….

  • tamama Ndimugabe

    Kkkk

  • Rodreck Chirau

    The picture is not of the prophet. Just check the beard style. It is different. This could be somebody who is putting up a show. FAKE! FAKE! FAKE! There is nothing you can do if one is anointed from above!

  • DrmurozviPhdZimEconomics

    DrmurozviPhdZimEconomics

  • Empress Talitha WaFarouk

    You should instead wake up yourself because this pastor of yours is a womaniser

  • Duchess WaFarouk

    You should instead wake up yourself because this pastor of yours is a womaniser

  • Empress Talitha WaFarouk

    Empress Talitha WaFarouk

  • Dr. Chatunga -ex son of RGM

    He was chasing evil feelings.amen.

  • Zvichapera

    Your above is below. Shame on you. You are too small to protect a man of God, if indeed he is a man of God. In my previous comments, I have made it clear that all false prophets will fall in our life time. There is a trail of false prophets who fell by the wayside, and Magaya will be no exception.

  • Sorry maruza

    Imight mise munofarira downfall of Prophet W Magaya, know this from today you will never shut down PHD.This is us ve PHD reacting:

    John 9:25
    “He answered and said, Whether he be a sinner or no, I know not: one thing I know, that, whereas I was blind, now I see.”

    Imi mose munofarira downfall of Prophet W Magaya, know this from today you will never shut down PHD.This is us ve PHD reacting:

    John 9:25
    “He answered and said, Whether he be a sinner or no, I know not: one thing I know, that, whereas I was blind, now I see.”

  • Svee

    This is a fake picture Mr Editor. Is it you who came up with this thinking it’s impressing readers? Shame on your journalism.
    Magaya this Magaya that hamunyare .endai kushift chaiko like the rest of us.

  • Shingi

    I agree with Pinjisi and James.These journalists must receive Christ. Vatori madevil agents aware or unaware

  • Imbwa dzevanhu

    Tete Rasta and Simba munosemesa

  • Nyarai

    That is not Prophet Magaya.He has a big scar on head and Prophet doesn’t have a scar Musatsvage mbavha dzekuMbare muchitiratidza saying Magaya naked.Shame on you Simba
    Look at his nose. Not Magaya

  • Shumba

    I am amused by all those saying it is not the Prophet. What Prophet? Let Magaya respond…I think ndiye akarohwa ne’sting’. Where is the uncensored version?

  • Charlie767

    My thoughts too. That photo there is not a selfie, so a third person must have been involved. Will that “photographer” shed more light into this.
    Also, those who have been close to Magaya may also help us. Does Magaya have a scar on his head similar to the one seen on the guy in that pic.

  • Charlie767

    Also, those who have been close to Magaya may also help us. Has Magaya got a scar on his head similar to the one seen on the guy in that pic?

  • Charlie767

    I’m looking at the scar and the nose, too. What a load of BS (bovine excrement). Oh what a shoddy piece of gutter journalism.
    I am not and have never been a member of Magaya’s church but this pathetic and deplorable, to say the least. These are the types of journalists who wouldn’t recognise Magaya even if he slapped them right in the face.

  • Tinodzokorora

    From a neutral observation, who is the person taking the photo? Where was this person taking the photo, and why was that person inside this room? And why was that person taking the photo. Clearly due to the close proximity of the photography to the bed, the naked people in the photo would be very much aware of the presence of the photography. So why would they allow a third person to be involved in their act? Also, a close analysis of the pixels of this image and you will easily realise that the picture is taken using a professional DLSR lens camera. Not a smart phone at all. A smart phone picture usually has motion flares due to the unsteadiness of the hand. But a Standard DLSR camera can adjust to shakiness and stabilise the shot, just as in the image. Meaning to say, the image was taken by a professional photography. And again, what was he doing in this room? Just think about it. The most common situation which involves a girl allowing a professional cameraman to take pictures of her nude is on a porn set. So lets say this girl is a pornstar, and that the original image was extracted from a porn site, then our next question would be how did the supposed image of Magaya end up there. A lot of people don’t really understand how the picture editting software called photoshop really works. So let’s do a short tutorial on it. Have you ever been to a car dealer to buy a new car and you take your experienced uncle along with you to assist you? You see a car that you like and immediately you want to buy it. But your uncle tells you no because the car is accident damaged. But when you look at the car, it’s spotless. There is no visible dent or scratch. But your uncle this tells you he can clearly see that it is accident damaged. Then he explains to you, to look closer at the paint job, how the new paint is not the exact same tone as the original. He points to you the replaced aluminium rivets that are made from a local factory and different from the original ones. The same analysis goes with a photo. So, when a professional editor like me looks at the photo above, the first thing to notice are the diference in pixels. When you zoom in to the photo, the image of the man pixelates at 425% zoom way before the image of the girl pixelates at 700% zoom. Meaning to say there are two layers of imagery used to create one image. Just from a neutral observation.

  • Tinodzokorora

    Photo shoping sure. Ini ndiri kungoona kuti bed spread pakarara muxikana ne bed spread rakatsamirwa nemurume zvakasiyana, hamheno!!

  • Sveee

    Remove your false image of Magaya the prophet can’t you see you are make a fool of yourself

  • TSM Season 6

    TSM Season 6

  • Kondo

    Hausi kuona. Murume haana kutsamira anything, whether it’s Magaya or not.

    Hausi kuona. Murume haana kutsamira anything, whether it’s Magaya or not.

  • Chitambo

    You are claiming zvausingazive. Such a strenuous argument on conjecture…tell us more about your zooming and editing (your claimed qualifications are dubious if you think the only way that ‘photo’ was taken was for a photographer to have been in the room!)

  • Eusebia Madziwa

    The man in that photo is not Prophet Magaya and that photo clearly shows that it was photo-shopped, the pixels on that photo are different where there is the man and where there is the woman. Plus the bed sheet that the man is on is different from the one that the girl is on.
    This photo is proof that the Prophet is being plotted against by very evil people who can go to very low levels in trying to shame him. Please don’t do that to the man of God, stop persecuting him.

    The man in that photo is not Prophet Magaya and that photo clearly shows that it was photo-shopped, the pixels on that photo are different where there is the man and where there is the woman. Plus the bed sheet that the man is on is different from the one that the girl is on.
    This photo is proof that the Prophet is being plotted against by very evil people who can go to very low levels in trying to shame him. Please don’t do that to the man of God, stop persecuting him.

  • Dhazbhom

    If that is how women respond when being raped, then either every man is a rapist or women enjoy being raped.

    If that is how women respond when being raped, then either every man is a rapist or women enjoy being raped.

  • Favour

    All these malicious allegations will come to naught. Watch this space…

  • Favour

    Why would one go to an extend of posting a photo yekunyeba. Why stoop soo low??? Unfortunately this speaks a lot about the writer and not the other way round.

    Why would one go to an extend of posting a photo yekunyeba. Why stoop soo low??? Unfortunately this speaks volumes about the writer and not the other way round.

  • Frank Nyamayaro

    That is from a porn set straight up. useless story and pic.

  • Frank Nyamayaro

    Google search it am sure you will get its source

  • fidza

    thats not always true, people who dont believe in god actually give the most e.g bill gates, steve jobs or even zackerburg. ve church do PR donations where they invite the world and tell them huyai muzoona ndichipa machembere ka saga ke chibage etc. Vanopa chaivo vanopa muchihwande kwete izvi

  • Colleen

    Asi Prophet Magaa wacho .Wasting our time with your lies mnx!Of u tried to copy his hair cut,but the nose and scar no ways!!!!Uyaxoka unamanga,wanyepa

  • Colleen

    Meant kuti as I Prophet Magaya wacho haumuzive?Coz that pic is not him.Plus photographer wacho??Would he be that stupid??Pliz give us a break amai u are a chancer