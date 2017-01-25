Magaya Skin Miracle Video Proved Totally Fake, “Dirty!” | LIVE VIDEO

LIVE VIDEO today at 3pm

Staff Reporter| Seeing may be believing, but few would be fooled into thinking Walter Magaya’s video of a Mutoko man, Josphat Mwenye shows a genuine miracle.

The controversial Zimbabwean preacher claims his video footage shows proof of his “powers” which healed or improved Mwenye’s skin condition. Expert evidence however shows beyond a doubt that Magaya has sexed up another video so he can lay claim that he has supernatural powers of healing.

Log onto ZimEye this afternoon at 3pm(UK time), 5pm(Zim time) as ZimEye unmasks Magaya’s claims showing the preacher is once again preying on unsuspecting minds, and this done quite likely for the convenient purpose of warding off the shame of his damning sex scandal with his latest victim, Petronella Donhodzo.