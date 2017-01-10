MAGAYA SEX VIDEOS: Zhuwao Caught Protecting Prophet

By Showbiz Reporter| As the Walter Magaya sex video scandal flares from flame to flame, what role are the Zhuwao’s playing? A picture of President Robert Mugabe’s dread-locked minister is seen breaking his knees to worship Magaya.

Now at the weekend suddenly another Zhuwao relative opens fire at news observers on ZimEye saying “you are all simply jealous of my myself and my prophet.”

He does not stop there, but goes further to say he is now a “land load.” Now, you read that accurately, that is exactly what Zhuwao said, that he, his prophet and those under the preacher are now a “burden to the land.” A ZimEye staffer then writes to him hoping Zhuwao will correct the error. To this Zhuwao remains digi-mum.

The development comes as Magaya is this week exposed for sexually pleasuring himself on another church woman for which matter he confesses paying $10,000 to carpet it down.