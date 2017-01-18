MAGAYA TORMENTS MUSICIAN: Soul Jah Love’s Excruciating 3 Day Hospital Stay In UK



By Staff Reporter| This week ZimEye.com revealed that Soul Jah Love who controversial preacher Walter Magaya claimed he healed of a troublesome diabetic ulcer in December, was not healed at all.

ZimEye reveals that the singer, Soul Musaka’s health troubles have continued and the “prophet” in fact tormented him when Magaya forced Soul Jah Love out of his wheelchair for the cheap show of cameras, SEE PICTURES.

The singer’s condition was troubling to the extent of the man being hospitalised for a whole 3 days at the Northampton General Hospital after Magaya had made a false healing claim and furthermore pushed the singer’s body to the edge.

Zimbabweans have a love and adoration for the singer due to his grooving vibes viewed as one of the best of Dancehall in the country at present.

The singer confirmed his troubles to ZimEye in an interview earlier this week as also corroborated by his show sponsor, SEE VIDEOS BELOW.

The Northampton General hospital has a specialist, “Diabetes Centre” with two of the United Kingdom’s best doctors and with services which include a:

24 hour answer phone for DSNs

Specialist Foot Clinic

Diabetic Antenatal

Out Patient –new/follow up clinics

In patient care

Young Diabetic Clinics

DAFNE – Type education course

Link nurse course

Practice nurse and GP education forums