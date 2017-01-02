Mahere Rubbishes Makandiwa, Predicts 2017 Fire!

Harare lawyer, Fadzayi Mahere writes rubbishing necromancer Emmanuel Makandiwa’s demand for seed cash payments.

By Fadzayi Mahere| If you have $77, buy some inspirational biographies and start a vision board to keep yourself motivated throughout the year. If you have $770, spruce up your garden with a park bench, new shrubs and a bird bath to make your space more zen and more welcoming as you evolve into the best version of yourself. You will need beautiful surrounds to keep you centred and going when all you wish to do is stop. The new year will not be easy.

If you have $7700, hire a stockbroker or a financial advisor. Make your money work for you passively. Invest in learning how to use money more efficiently. If you have $77 000, buy a fresh property. Devote the year to fixing it up and doubling its market value.

Remember always, God makes it rain, you choose how you SOW! If you want 2017 to be a fabulous year for you, you will have to WORK damn HARD for it…there shall be no quick fixes, no cucumbers, no sewage, no Doom and most of all, no stupidity! If you are to give, do so wisely. Give to the poor and the less fortunate – the return on your investment shall be that they have a better shot at life. The greatest MIRACLE God will grant you, is that you will make it through…through fire, through floods, through hardship, through pain and through failure. The road to a great 2017 lies in the power God has instilled within you to live your best life. You must ACT and play your part! The real man/woman of God is YOU. You have the required dominion. Harness it! 2017 shall be FIRE!