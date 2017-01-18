Mahofa Defies Mugabe Causes Havoc At Tongaat Hullet

Terence Mawawa, Chiredzi | Zanu PF supporters aligned to Masvingo State Minister Shuvai Ben Mahofa are wreaking havoc at Tongaat Hullet, threatening to beat up workers and senior officials.

About 213 farmers have remained at the Tongaat Hullet plots despite a directive issued by President Robert Mugabe to the farmers to vacate the plots. Although a handful of the farmers have moved out the plots the majority of them who are Zanu PF supporters have vowed to remain on the land they invaded.

The farmers are threatening to assault Tongaat Hullet officials and workers who are trying to negotiate with them to vacate the plots. Sugar Production and Milling Workers Union of Zimbabwe General Secretary Adonia Mutero, said despite the fact that withdrawal letters were issued, Zanu PF supporters sympathetic to Mahofa were threatening to assault Tongaat Hullet workers and officials.

“The company briefly resumed operations in Section 13 of Triangle and other sections and hostile Zanu PF supporters teamed up and and intimidated workers and senior officials.The situation is very tense at Hippo Valley as well.The Zanu PF supporters are obstructing work on the sugarcane fields,”said Mutero.

The adamant Zanu PF supporters have refused to vacate the plots despite Mugabe’s directive. Tongaat Hullet Managing Director, Sydney Mutsambiwa was not immediately available for a comment on the matter.

Party sources have disclosed that President Mugabe has ordered Mahofa to sort out the mess she created at Tongaat Hullet. “The President is furious and he has asked Mahofa to deal with the Tongaat Hullet issue as a matter of urgency .There are fears the issue will impact negatively on the party’s reputation ahead of the 2018 elections,”said a party source.