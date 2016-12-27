Mahofa, Mnangagwa Bunk MP’s Burial

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and controversial Masvingo State Minister Shuvai Ben Mahofa, bunked the burial of Mwenezi East Constituency MP Joshua Moyo who died last week. Moyo was buried at Mariot Farm ward 13 Mwenezi.

Mnangagwa is acting President, while President Robert Mugabe is away on leave in the far east.

Gutu Central MP Lovemore Matuke presided over the funeral. Party sources told ZimEye.com Mahofa did not explain the reason for her absence. It has emerged Zanu PF factions came face to face at Moyo’s burial as they battled for supremacy.

“Mahofa did not attend Moyo’s burial and she did not even bother to explain why she failed to come. Moyo’s burial was eclipsed by factional battles-Mahofa belongs to the Team Lacoste faction, led by Mnangagwa. There are serious factional battles taking place,”said a senior party official. Disgruntled party supporters said they expected Moyo to be declared a district hero since he was a war collaborator.

“We expected Moyo to be declared a district hero but Mahofa sat on the proposal. Moyo was a war collaborator but Mahofa sat on our proposal.We strongly feel Moyo was supposed to be accorded district hero status,” said a Zanu PF supporter. The sparring Zanu PF factions could not even unite at the burial of one of their own exposing the serious internecine battles in the ruling party.