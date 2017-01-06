Mahofa Vomits Vodka Vulgar Onto Mujuru

Terrence Mawawa, Bikita | Controversial Masvingo State Minister Shuvai Ben Mahofa pulled another shocker in Bikita when she likened former Vice President Joice Mujuru to human faeces.

Mahofa made the shocking public outbursts while addressing party supporters at a rally held at Gwindingwi High School ahead of the January 21 by-election, attended by at least 3000 Zanu PF supporters.

Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa, was present when Mahofa openly attacked Mujuru. She uttered unprintable words in the process. Surprisingly Mnangagwa remained mum on the issue.

Mahofa warned Mujuru not to tamper with the constituency. She added Mujuru was drenching herself in human faeces. She further described Mujuru as a stinking individual and likened her to human waste.

“Let me warn Mujuru and her allies that they are wasting their time by coming here. This is what we are telling Mujuru- if you play with faeces you will regret. She is just like that…”said Mahofa.

She also said Mujuru would regret the day she was born if she continued to oppose the ruling party Zanu PF. “Mujuru will regret the day she was born. She will be embarrassed-that I can assure you,”said Mahofa.

Mahofa who could hardly stand because of ill-health also described Mujuru as a selfish individual who betrayed the liberation struggle. “Mujuru is a selfish individual who betrayed the values of the liberation struggle.Her party will be humiliated in the by-election.”