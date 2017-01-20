Major Dams Spill-Over

The major source of portable water for Harare, Lake Chivero, is now spilling following the incessant rains that continue to hit various parts of the country.

Other water reservoirs throughout the country have also been full, with the national dam level average rising to 65,1 percent.

According to the Zimbabwe National Water Authority, Lake Chivero was 108 percent full as of today.

But this has not brought any relief to Harare residents who still experience erratic water supplies owing to council’s inefficiency.

Harava Dam, which also supplies Harare, is full as well.

Also full are the following dams – Exchange, Nyambuya and Kushinga Phikelela – all in the Mazowe catchment area and Wenimbi (Save catchment), Khami (Bulawayo) and Zhove (Beitbridge).

Other dams which are spilling include Ngwenya, Lower Mgusa, Pollards, Bhiri-Manyame, Mundi-Mataga, Tuli-Makwe, Lower Mujeni, Manyuchi, Bangala, Chivake, Nyajena and Tokwane, all in various parts of the country.

Upper Ncema in Mzingwane, Matabeleland South is 49 percent full, Lower Ncema 21 percent, Manjirenji 35,6 percent, Mutirikwi 13,1 percent, Osborne 36,1 percent, Rusape 94,3 percent, Chibero 28,7 percent and Sebakwe 69,7 percent.

Zinwa acting corporate and communications manager Mr Tsungirirai Shoriwa said: “We can confirm the spilling of Lake Chivero as a result of continuous inflows into the lake.

“Most of the country’s major dams continue to be on the rise as the country receives more and more rainfall. The intensified rainfall activity over the past two weeks has seen a number of the dams across the country filling up and spilling.

“The national dam level average has risen to 65,1 percent. As of today, Lake Chivero is 108 percent full. It becomes one of the various dams which are now full.”

Acting Harare Water director Eng Hosiah Chisango said the spilling of Lake Chivero would improve not only availability of water, but also its quality.

“When the lake spills, a lot of dirt is washed downstream, so the quality of raw water is improved,” he said.

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) says the country is expected to continue receiving rains up to the weekend, albeit in lower volumes.

According to a statement issued by MSD senior forecaster Mr Tich Zinyemba today, several provinces will receive light showers.

“In Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland West provinces, Harare Metropolitan Province, north of Midlands Province as well north of Matabeleland Province; it is forecast that these areas should be cloudy and cold with light rain,” he said.

Mr Zinyemba said the greater part of Zimbabwe should expect warmer conditions. – State Media