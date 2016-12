He was born on the 25th December and his official church announcement says he has the character of Jesus Christ of the Bible. He says he flattens fat bellies, and says he once made a woman give birth 3 days after sex; the child died and was buried within days afterwards. Who is Emmanuel Makandiwa, a prophet, or a conman? (Please support your claims with evidence)

