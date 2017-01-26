Makandiwa, Magaya, Ezekiel Guti: WHO IS CLEAN?

Ray Nkosi | Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries’ leader Walter Magaya has raised a storm in the Zimbabwean community, as sex scandals involving himself and junior female members of his church were exposed.

Zimbabweans have been exposed to all kinds of spiritual abuse, ranging from eating raw sewage, to forking out their hard earned cash in paying greedy prophets for the release of God’s blessings.

The media has also in recent weeks been full of reports of bizarre happenings in the church, which border around money, sex and other dubious scandals.

Makandiwa, Magaya and Guti, Who is clean? Is the topic of the ZimEye LIVE show to be hosted on Saturday 28th January.

Prominent church and community leaders, join ZimEye this day to debate the challenges emerging in the church on the panel will be: representatives of churches followed by social critics, analysts and experts, Howard Nyoni, Steve Blomefield, Flossie Kandodo, and Jean Gasho.