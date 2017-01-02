Makandiwa, Magaya “Zimbabwe Economy-Boom” Prophecy for 2016 Fulfilled OR Flopped?

Did it happen or not?

At the beginning of the year spiritist preacher Emmanuel Makandiwa said Zimbabwe will experience economic revival with the Makandiwa calling economic harvest, while his contemporary Walter Magaya termed it: financial overflow for Zimbabwe.

“This needs to be brought to the attention of the Zimbabwean public,” commented Bulawayo preacher Steve Blomefield. He continued saying, “At the minimum we are asking for a public apology for them, at the maximum, we are labelling them false prophets; the prophets should stand up and say, I am sorry I was wrong I mis-read my emotions, they should stand up to the public and we are sorry we gave you false hope.”