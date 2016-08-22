Makandiwa To Be Arrested | BREAKING NEWS

98

makandiwa

United Family Church Intl leader Emmanuel Makandiwa is set to be arrested, ZimEye.com has learnt.

The development comes after the spiritist necromancer was reported to have uttered a “Mugabe replacement prophecy.” saying the 92 year old’s post will be snatched by a diasporan.

Reports circulating say Makandiwa who has for years been walking free from police scrutiny despite a plethora of reported “underhand dealings,” will be hit by a ZRP raid soon. This is once Mugabe plans have sailed through to the state security.

On Friday Makandiwa’s contemporary Walter Magaya was arrested for alleged rape. Analyst, Silus Madondo says “Archbishop Pius Ncube was humiliated because he was a serious critic of ZANU PF government and I also suspect that Prophet Magaya may be in hot soup because he criticized the ‘bond notes’ and/or his ambitious house project”.

As of last week, plans to thumb Makandiwa had already surfaced with government clergyman, Johannes Ndanga, attacking Makandiwa on the subject of bond notes.

“The man (Makandiwa) that refused the bond notes clearly stated that he doesn’t trust the Reserve Bank Governor (Dr John Mangudya) even if what he has planned makes sense,” Ndanga said.
He continued,
“I said it myself, therefore the bond notes are good. If you want to see that the bond notes are good, our country has vast mineral reserves that back up our currency. We’ve huge gold reserves mined by makorokoza and established mines that are bringing in foreign currency.
So why are you saying the bond notes cannot be sustained? Why don’t we have our own currency that works in Zimbabwe while things are being fixed? On behalf of VaPostori, we want those bond notes.”
Ndanga urged Zimbabweans to accept bond notes while as he claimed, challenges in the country are being fixed.
Sources told ZimEye.com following the nabbing of Walter Magaya on Friday, Makandiwa will be pounced on. “It is now a matter of time, Makandiwa is now on the police radar, ” they said.

  • maxwell

  • lkj

    try makandiwa and you will see the difference….

  • Lesley Makosa

    ….just try it….please…I beg you…try it….I dare you to try it…

  • CryBelovedZim

    stupid story from a stupid writer based on stupid speculation!

  • Dawg

    Stop making empty threats iwe. Try it, try it what?

  • james

    you see what you need to understand is that these man of God are different, so so different. This is why , just to give an example, you will find out that there are so many accusations on other man of God , accusations to do with women …and on Makandiwa there has never been any suspicion or any likelihood that he may have any accusation involving women….now if you are analytical that should actually tell you something…its easy to hate these man Of God collectively, but the difficult part is to do a forensic analysis on their characters and conclude who really is a man of God. Now just look at the accusation you are trying to stick on the Man Of God…its totally unfounded …whats criminal about that ??? i have no reason to believe that most haters can believe what i say but hear this…..That Man walks with God …and if you want to see the kind of God that he serves pliz arrest him … pliz just try …try to touch an innocent annointed holy man of God pliz pliz try…

  • Mwana wa EM – Hokoyo

    For starters uselless reports by shadowy rhetoric and false peddling online newspapers does not move us as Sons of Prophet E.M.
    Kana must maona “jambanja” try it. On the other hand Who are you Ndanga. For all i know you are a certified bootlicker of the system. You cannot even explain your prophecy. The other day you were on StarFM and failed to relay and defend your prophecy and you were roasted on radio. Can someone be arrested for criticising bond notes?
    Can you really back your currency with unmined and unvalued mineral resources.
    Imiyo nekapepa kenyu, Why associate Magaya with Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa. The former is an accomplished rapist who has infected gullible girls with HIV and who cannot keep his willy sacked tucked in his trousers. Watch as his sins take him down.
    Magaya is an gigantic project of the devil who was simply introduced into the mix to dilute the body of Christ.
    A man who is so absessed with fame that he can stop at nothing to advance his agenda.
    Where did you hear about Prophet Makandiwa’s so called ‘underhand dealings?’ VaMakandiwa vane mukadzi upi wavakatora.
    1. He is the only MoG whose ministry has been under Zimra scrutiny for the last 3 years and who according to Zimras report is the most transparent of all – ask the Zimra investigators
    2. Unlike Ndanga his prophecies are spot on:
    a)Gold prophecy – He spoke of gold coming close to the surface in 2013 and from there there was a masdive increase in gold output, not from established companies but from “makorokoza”
    b)Discovery of Oil deposits away from where it has always been traditionally believed to be – Ask Minster Chidhakwa
    C) Zambia xenophobic attacks.
    D)China explosion prophecy
    e) Cyril Ramaphosa prophecy
    f) Dr Felix Muchemwa prophecy
    g) The shortage of US dollars through a well crafted plan by the Americans
    h) South Africa xenophobic attacks.
    I) BA prophecy
    The list is endless – a Prophet speaks what God tells him to not other “prophets” you want to associate the Seer with.

    The so called Mugabe replacement prophecy makambonzwa kuti zvakanzii here. Munatengawo maDVD muteerere. We know You can’t do without a daily dose of VaMakandiwa.
    For all you know the author of this article left Zimbabwe more than 10 years ago and neglected his wife and 2 children. You remarried there and your family is suffering in Zimbabwe. Reconcile with your family kwese kuita chihure muLondon

    Try to touch the MoG and you will see the wrath of the Sons and daughters of Prophet EM. We will defend our Father with all we have…Makajaidzwa stereki.

  • todd

    kkk vana Ndanga. Ndokutonziwo muri vafundisi …iyemi pamuri ipapo …gegegegegegeg…shoko renyu munoparidzira kupi tiuyewo….

  • AK 47

    This Reporter should try another profession and Leave reporting to Level headed people.I am looking for a heardboy he is a better candidate for hearding cattle..Very soon he will be hearding cattle watch the space.

  • jimmy

    Ini hangu i think even though human beings can be stupid…but we cant be stupid enough to believe our own lies …if you are a fake man of God you know it …even if people support you , you know it very well…and the worst thing you can then do is to try attack some genuine man of God…when you really know they are genuine compared to yu…attacking them is like a suicide bomb ..that much at least you know

  • Makuso

    does the writer even know the meaning of necromancy?very stupid article indeed.

  • AK 47

    Reporter mhanyirai kuchipatara munoongororwa pfungwa…then bring the evidence that you a a psycho then get deliverance paJN4 kuMount Hampden musi wa26 August 2016

  • Walter

    These guys are mad who really is paying you to do these things you are on hot soup the sentence is coming on you

  • Middie

    A stupid story from a stupid writer who ran away from his wife and children in Zimbabwe kuziuta chihure kuLondon. Ndiwe unoda kusungwa.

  • XXDXD

    Anosungwa akavorera mujeri ukanyarawee. God is the only one who can judge whether someone is righteous or not. So leave everything to God, do not make threats as if you are god.

  • Ndini ndadaro saka wanga watii

    Uku ndokunonzi kushaya nguva nekushaya nyaya! Zviripachena chena! Kutsvaga ma hits, kutsvaga chii nhai! kushaya Nyadzi! How do you wake up and just decide to create nyaya! Kuti zvigodi! Anywa, you reap what you sow! Murawo ndiwowo, you shall reap! And I hope its soon! iwe ndiwe uchaenda kujeri.

  • Tinashe

    We are in a country where one should be able to freely express themselves. You guys are taking this too far. There is not the slightest cause for an arrest you are trying to incite an arrest over thin air … for embarrassment God will Judge you don’t forget you have children…they will live yo suffer for your mistakes

  • james

    haisi threat…asi prophet vacho havapo here…hamuzive kwavanowanikwa? indai munosungaka …zvekuti i threat here kana haisi ..zvozoonekwa

  • Mafirakureva

    Taura hako….vakuda kutamba netsvina pasina mvura.

  • Zvichapera

    What will you do? You are just as helpless as your writing. If your Makandiwa is that special, then let God fight for him and not you, who is utterly insane. What you should know in this life, is that you may be allowed to do all your dirty tricks, but when time comes, you will experience your heroic fall. Makandiwa may not be the only one, as there were many, who were regarded as untouchable but when their day came the fell by the wayside. This includes all ZANU PF thugs, as their day is fast approaching. Watch out!!

  • Son of a Prophet

    So one can now be arrested for saying bond notes are not the clever way to go, or saying the next leader shall not come from the current crop of leaders you have Mugabe included. come on guys be serious.

  • G20

    Prophet Makandiwa havabatike RELAX .Tsvagai kumwe kwekukanya madhaka. UFIC its not a creche .

  • Son of a Prophet

    A completely false story to draw parallels to the Magaya court case. These are two different people ladies and gentlemen. The other is a prophet and the other one is an Office of the Prophetic.

  • Hornbad

    just reading comments and stopped here to answer this one true bealiver . So you mean if Makandiwa akasungwa munoita jambanja?….Is that what your true prophet Makandiwa taught you?…. I don’t think so but it only shows how shallow your way of thinking is kusvibisa zita reChurch naMakandiwa wacho. As for me if my Church leader is arrested, kusungirwa zvaasina kuita or zvaaiita i just pray for him to get a fair fair judgement mukoti nekuti tese tiri vatadzi patinotadza dzimwe nguva vatinotungamirira vanenge vasipo so it’s upto him, the laws of the land and God isu vepedyo we have no right to defend him but to support him. defense ndeyanyakupomerwa nekuti ndiye anenge aine chokwadi chese(full stop)

  • ernest a Jackson

    You can arrest the Prophet but you can never arrest that Prophecy. Mave kukotamira museve manje. The proof of the pudding is in the eating Itai tigozoona. Mwana anotsiurwa adzoka.Tichazokubvunzai

  • Ngoni

    JUDGEMENT NIGHT 4 #THE SENTENCE still on.you cannot derail it.I urge you all to come with your problems for sentencing

  • The Sentencer!!

    mungatidiiiiiii!!!!!!…………..mungatidiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii????!!!! a foolish story that you are conjuring up in your head uri ku UK ikoko!!!…and still you are receiving your sentence this judgement night!!! THE SENTENCE!!!! hamumbotigoni mhani!!

  • Prophetic Watchdog

    EMMANUEL MAKANDIWA THE LAST MAN STANDING. THE UNDISPUTED PROPHET. HAHAHAHAHA. MUNGAMUDII? HAPANA.

  • Jack Tawanda

    ZVIROTO ZVIROTO CHIMBOZAMAI TIONE MOTO UMBOBURUTSWA KUDENGA

  • TSM Season 6

    what

  • TSM Season 6

  • TSM Season 6

    can we bring Magaya along

  • TSM Season 6

    kotamira museve and u will be shot kumukosho kkk

  • TSM Season 6

    pakaipa asi Yadah is creche hey kkk

  • TSM Season 6

  • TSM Season 6

    kk nhasi pakaipa adenha mago editor kkkk

  • TSM Season 6

    neya Mborofet Wimbo kkk

  • Baba Ishe

    Reporter, Don’t worry, you will be SENTENCED on or before 26 August 2016. How could you label the World Prophet a necromancer? I advice you to go through Prophet Makandiwa’s Prophecies on YOUTUBE then you will know what He is made up of.

  • Ngoni

    everyone is welcome

  • MMM

    Kkkkkkk hapana nyaya apa. Prophet Makandiwa Havana kufanana nevakawanda Hes a man of Character. Moreover, its so funny how people report and comment on a Prophecy they never even heard. Ngavabvunze isu taivako tivaudze word for word zvakataurwa not the twisted stories people publish….Shame on the publisher

  • greatness

    i will not waste much for i am not like them who believe there is no hurry in Africa. the truth stands, they have for long failed the nation, they should STOP!!!

  • Observer

    And John the Baptist was BEHEADED by Herod…. compare the difference!! I’m sorry these issues are not comparable.

  • Mugavimbi_Naledi

    but why are there no ndebele ‘prophets’ vele …. in there u’ll understand who these people are …

  • Madiro

    This Ndanga bafoon is out to tell us that Bond notes are backed by mineral reserves not gold bullion. He is must be taking kachasu keMasawu.

  • TSM Season 6

    ok Thanks will bring him coz he needs deliverance kkkk

  • blarazonke

    kkkkkkk, I have never heard of a ndebele prophet, aaah I don’t know if that ex soldier Sibanda is ndebele or a prophet. May be its about numbers and money.

  • Noah Banda

    First Pastor Evan then Magaya and now Makandiwa! Zanu weren’t playing when they said they are coming after the church.

  • Chokwadi Chaizvo

    Magaya raped ….just like kereke and Gumbura…he is a pevert and pevert belong to jail….

  • Nyasha

    Kkkkk. My 6 year old tells better stories. Editor mukati dzakanyatsokwana chaizvo izvo. Laughing for days kkkkkkk.

  • Reagan

    Pane ane charger yekatsono here…? Senior Prophet Makandiwa is untouchable musawanza dzungu vapfana.

  • Bayethe muzukulu

    I don’t think it is fair to say Ncube was framed by zanupf or anyone. Ncube humiliated himself. He was eating someone’s wife while he himself is sworn to not having a wife. Yes zanu can sting but did they ask him to play harlotry? If he was as clean as expected of his office they would have caught 0-NOTHING in their trip. A clever mouse will ask, ‘since when does a nut grow on metal’

  • Jojo

    hehehe mati Makandiwa kudini? ndipeiwo zvangu charger yetsono

  • Son

    Yes, this publisher will reap good measure, pressed down, shaken together and over-flowing…….

  • Noah Banda

    If he is then he needs to be in jail for sure. anonyura chete. I even hear that a girl Chipo who said she was raped by him mysteriously died. Suspicious!

  • Noah Banda

    Muzim you can be arrested for responding to a twitter comment so anything is possible nowadays!

  • michael nyathi

    it is because most of you ndebele people you are always against the prophetic,all wat you know is critisisim,how can God entrust you with the prophetic yet you attack it left right and center,these are the days of makandiwa gus

  • michael nyathi

    These are the days of the accurate serial seer my very own burning bush in Horeb,my papa ,Prophet Emmanuel MAKANDIWA,whether you like it or not MAKANDIWA is blessed and on top!!!

  • tinashe

    kkkkk uribenzi

  • baitontina@gmail.com

    nekuti chivi chamagaya chaka buda asi chako hachisati chabuda ita mushe

  • tinashe

    powerfull wangu chiporofita cvanhu havachi nzwisise

  • tinashe

    ukwane you unotoda deliverance iwe

  • TSM Season 6

    kkkk mufana haasi Makandiwa wenyu
    uya we Minana kkk mumweo zvake anonzi Makandiwa kkk wanga waita hasha handiti
    ka kkkkk makapfuhwirwa handiti ka kkk

  • Yashua

    taurai zwenyu bakati prophet mhunu wamwari ne leadership

  • Dawu

    xam, stop right there. that is rubbish. stop discrimination. solve your Makandiwa and you Magaya. What is your President doing to the country. dont be clever for nothing stupid