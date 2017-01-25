MALEMA ATTACKS: G-40 Blames Mnangagwa

Ray Nkosi | Tensions are simmering within Zanu PF after South African Economic Freedom Fighters leader, Julius Malema’s made a vicious attack on President Robert Mugabe in a speech that has since gone viral on social media.

Members of the G-40 faction aligned to First Lady Grace Mugabe, quickly blamed Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa linking him to Temba Mliswa a close ally of Malema’s. The faction claims in unconfirmed reports that Mliswa and Malema met a few days ago in South-Africa, after which the latter made the attacks calling on Mugabe to step down, echoing sentiments that have been made by Mliswa recently.

Mliswa is on record challenging Mugabe to step down now and let Mnangagwa take over, arguing that unless his relative Ngwena takes over now 2018 might be too late.

Typical of an ostrich hiding its small head in the sand while the whole big body remains exposed, Mugabe loyalists have battled to dismiss Malema’s utterances.

Malema also labelled Zanu PF members as cowards who are afraid of telling the 93 year old president to step down.

In a statement to state media yesterday, the Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Chris Mushohwe, said ZANU PF views Malema as a loud-mouthed “Gucci”revolutionary who acquired the infamy of deserting and betraying the ANC.

“We pity and dismiss him as an ignorant youth, ‘rema’ in Shona, one abortively trying to punch above his life long weight. Simply, he is nothing more than a shrunken, talkative joke. And in typical fashion of political charlatans, he seeks to make up for his inner political deficiencies by projecting himself as a trans-border and continental politician who fancies himself big and cute enough to pass comment and judgement on developments elsewhere on the continent,” said Mushohwe.

Mushohwe added, “What makes Malema’s statements irritatingly despicable is an informing presumption that in spite of his threadbare, prodigal political career, he visualised himself as important enough to comment and pass judgement on the leadership credentials and political career of so iconic a figure as President Mugabe.”

Other Zanu PF members also lashed out at Malema, describing him as a shallow minded politician, who is too young to lecture on Zimbabwe and President Mugabe.

“A drunkard and shallow minded political prostitute like Julius Malema has no authority to lecture on patriotic Zimbabweans to turn against their constitutionally elected president,” the Zanu PF youth leader, Kudzai Chipanga.

Businessman and politician, Jimaya Muduvuri scoffed at Malema’s utterances, saying the wanton attacks clearly highlight the political immaturity of Malema.

“He has also demonstrated to be an accomplished sellout and a rebel, whose hidden agenda towards the African icon is bound to backfire on him,” he said.

Zanu PF legislator for Highfield West, Psychology Maziwisa said Malema is a nonentity in Zimbabwe and African politics whose anti-Mugabe antics are just nonsensical and will come to naughty.

Other observers described Malema’s sudden attack on President Mugabe as coming from a political opportunist and renegade whose premature political utterances should be dismissed with the contempt they deserves.