Malema Avoids Tsvangirai

Ray Nkosi | Economic Freedom Fighter, leader Julius Malema has called on President Robert Mugabe to go, dissing veteran opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, as the next best alternative to take over.

Instead Malema who many in opposition ranks are cheering for his outrage at the ‘cowards’ in Zanu PF who have failed to remove Mugabe, have not made the connection that for him change ends there – Mugabe’s departure and Zanu PF remains.

Malema’s position is sadly part of an emerging regional narrative that change can only come from within Zanu PF, that the opposition is weak and will not especially be able to get the support of the partisan security forces.

During many of the past election campaigns, army generals vocalised how they will not salute anyone who has not been to war, this time round apparently endorsing Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa even though his own war credentials are questionable.

Said Malema; “Zimbabwe’s situation is bad. President Mugabe can’t even control a spade. He is no longer capable of discharging his responsibilities,” Malema said.

“We don’t hate the man. They can respond and insult us anyhow they want, but they are a group of cowards, those comrades in Zanu PF, to be scared to say to an old man like President Mugabe, please, with due respect, let go.”

Malema has not endorsed Tsvangirai to take over.