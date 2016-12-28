Malema Celebrates Beautiful Love

Julius Malema has paid tribute to his wife, Mantwa Matlala, in a touching post on Instagram.

The couple recently celebrated their two year wedding anniversary. “Sharing my life with my amazing wife is a beautiful experience. Her support is unqualified and unconditional. Allow us to just pause and celebrate love, it’s a good thing… It’s been two years since we said ”I do”.”

The EFF leader opened up about his relationship with Mantwa in an interview with Anele Mdoda earlier this year.

He said that she isn’t afraid to call him to order and he loves her because she makes him try new things.

They also welcomed their first child together in 2016. – Online