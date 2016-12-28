Malema Celebrates Beautiful Love

1

Julius Malema has paid tribute to his wife, Mantwa Matlala, in a touching post on Instagram.

The couple recently celebrated their two year wedding anniversary. “Sharing my life with my amazing wife is a beautiful experience. Her support is unqualified and unconditional. Allow us to just pause and celebrate love, it’s a good thing… It’s been two years since we said ”I do”.”

The EFF leader opened up about his relationship with Mantwa in an interview with Anele Mdoda earlier this year.

He said that she isn’t afraid to call him to order and he loves her because she makes him try new things.

They also welcomed their first child together in 2016. – Online

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Mhlakazanhlansi

    the rich ‘polotician’ who sides with and loves the poor….
    umalema lilema sibili …..