Man Beats Up Wife Over Small House

A MAN from Bulawayo’s Nguboyenja suburb has been arrested for allegedly beating up his wife after she refused to allow him to bring another woman into their house, a court has heard.

Auto Giri (41) allegedly slapped his wife Ms Blessing Daka (38) twice in the face on Monday.

The court heard that Giri wanted his girlfriend to move in with them after having failed to pay for her rentals.

The name of the girlfriend was not disclosed in court.

Giri appeared before Magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya facing assault charges.

He pleaded guilty and was remanded in custody to today for sentencing.

Giri said he slapped his wife because she does not respect him. “Your worship, I tried to talk to her nicely but she insulted me. She was also carrying a tail comb so l was scared that she was going to use it to stab me,” he said. – State Media