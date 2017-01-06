Man Bonks Cousin’s Wife, Goes Insane

A Gokwe man allegedly went mad after he slept with his cousin’s wife. Sifelani Chuma (29) of Chandala village under chief Njelele reportedly started behaving strange after tasting the forbidden fruit of Sihle Sibanda, his cousin Ben Sibanda’s wife.

Darlington Njoma, a neighbor, said Chuma had been having an illicit relationship with Sihle for more than six months.

“The two have been dating behind Ben’s back for more than six months. Ben suspected that his wife was having an affair but did not think it was his own cousin who was servicing her. He then sought help from a traditional healer to stop his wife from having shenanigans,” said Njoma.

After going bananas, Chuma confessed to Sibanda that he was sleeping with his wife and asked for forgiveness.

“Immediately after the incident Chuma went berserk running all over the place telling everyone who cared to listen that he has been having an illicit with his cousin’s wife. His relatives tried controlling him by tying his legs and hands with a rope and carried him away,” added Njoma.

Sibanda said he only set a trap to catch the man who was sleeping with his wife. “I only set a trap to catch the man who was having an extra marital affair with my wife. If he is the one sleeping with her then that’s his problem, not mine,” said the furious Sibanda .chief Njelele was not reachable for comment. – State Media