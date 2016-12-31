Man Bonks Small House In Presence Of Wife

Terrence Mawawa, Gweru | A 22-year-old security guard stunned all and sundry when he had sex with his lover in the presence of his wife. Owen Chiwuwutu, forced his wife and his lover to sleep on the same bed.

Chiwuwutu woke up, undressed Mary Dube his lover and had sex with her while his wife watched. Chiwuwutu’s wife, Addlight Mukanga then got up and physically pushed the man, disrupting her husband’s intimate indulge.

This angered Chiwuwutu who assaulted Mukanga with open hands and fists. She sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident.

The case was heard at the Gweru Magistrate’s Court last week, as ZimEye reveals.

The facts of the state case were that on November 17, 2017, Chiwuwutu brought his lover to their house and slept with her in the main bedroom. Chiwuwutu then woke up and had sex with the lady in the presence of his wife.

He claimed the lady pestered him for sex and he complied.

“Chiwuwutu was restrained from further assaulting his wife by Beatrice Mhashu, a relative who entered the room to investigate what was taking place,” read part of the state outline.

Chiwuwutu was sentenced to six months in prison of which three months were suspended for five years.

The remaining three months were suspended after Chiwuwutu was ordered to perform 105 hours of community service.