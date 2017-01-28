Man Caught Having Sex With A Dog

By Joylene Mtandwa, Chinhoyi | A local man here is on the run after he was caught red handed having sex with his neighbour’s dog.

Davison Mudzungairi, of Chikonohono township in Chinhoyi, was last week found in a compromising position with a dog by his neighbour, at the corner of a dura wall.

“I had a strange sound outside the gate when I was throwing litter in the bin at around 2000hrs. “It was not a barking sound but just an unusual sound, and when I got out of the gate I was shocked to see Davison riding the screaming dog,” the shocked neighbour explained.

“I clapped him from behind and he disembarked from the dog and ran away,”he said.

The neighbour said he reported the case to the police who have since launched an investigation on Davison.