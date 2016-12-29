Man Commits Suicide After Impregnating Form 3 Pupil

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | A Renco Mine employee committed suicide last week after being accused of impregnating a schoolgirl.

David Nkoma, the Renco Mine worker, was dragged to the community court where he was ordered to pay seven beasts after impregnating a form 3 pupil at Nyabata High School.

Nkoma (19) argued that he was not responsible for the pregnancy claiming the girl had slept with other men.

The court instructed him to pay seven beasts or $3,000 cash for impregnating the girl. After the court ruling, Nkoma went to his father’s house and hanged himself in the spare bedroom.

The deceased’s father, Jonas Nkoma accused the court of being too harsh on his son.

“It was a harsh decison because the court never gave him time to respond to the issue and that is why he killed himself. Everything was hastily done and I strongly believe the community court’s ruling was harsh,” said his father. Renco Mine officials also confirmed the incident.

“It is true we lost one of our employees who committed suicide following a community court ruling. We are therefore deeply saddened by Nkoma’s death.We do not know what exactly transpired but David argued that he was not responsible for the pregancy. We have since discussed the matter with the management board and we will approach the court to express our concerns,” said a Renco Mine official.

The victim’s exact age was not revealed.