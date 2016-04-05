Man Finds Wife Having Sex With Own Friend

Terrence Mawawa, Beitbridge|A Beitbridge man got the shock of his life when he found his wife intimate with his best friend in the toilet inside the couple’s house.

Mike Siwela was stunned last week when he found his wife right in the act with Douglas Tarusenga, his best friend and housemate.

Siwela said he was coming from work when he decided to go to the toilet before going into the main bedroom.

“I rushed to the toilet before going into the main bedroom. I knocked on the toilet door and proceeded to open it, (and) I saw my wife and Tarusenga dressing up. In-fact I saw him tucking in his manhood and closing his trousers’ zip. I locked the two in the main bedroom and immediately called my mother in law,” said the heart-broken Siwela.

Siwela later tried to stab himself with a knife but he was overpowered by his in laws. He said he was disappointed there were no criminal charges for the adultery case but added he would pursue the matter with the civil court.

The police also advised him to go to the civil court.

The two have a three year old son and Siwela said he was prepared to divorce his wife and focus on taking care of his child.

“Of course I once tried to kill myself but I have been counselled and I am prepared to move on with life. I will also take the matter to the civil court,” Siwela said.