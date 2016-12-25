Man In Horrific Christmas Accident Death

A BULILIMA injiva died on the spot after his car rammed head-on into a bus and was dragged for about 30 metres while he was on his way to Plumtree Town coming from his rural home in Diba area.

The car collided head-on with Umusa Wenkosi Bus that plies the route.

Witnesses said Power Ngwenya (37) remained trapped in his car underneath the bus for about seven hours before the Plumtree Town Council Fire Brigade team pulled the wreckage out.

Villagers said Ngwenya who works in South Africa had returned three days back to spend time with his family over the festive holiday.

Police spokesperson for Matabeleland South Province Inspector Philani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Friday along the Plumtree-Tjankwa Road.

He said Ngwenya failed to give way to the bus resulting in the head-on collision.

“There is an accident which occurred at the 13-kilometer peg along Plumtree-Tjankwa Road involving a bus and a small car where the driver of the small vehicle, Power Ngwenya died on the spot.

“Ngwenya approached a T-junction and failed to give way to the bus which resulted in the head-on collision and he died on the spot,” he said.

Insp Ndebele said the bus was coming from Bulawayo heading for Khame area in Bulilima with passengers on board while Ngwenya was coming from his rural home in Diba area going to Plumtree Town.

Insp Ndebele appealed to motorists to adhere to road regulations to avoid loss of life.

He also advised motorists to ensure their vehicles were roadworthy.

“This accident was caused by human error as most accidents which are recorded during this time of the year. I would like to appeal to motorists to ensure that they adhere to road regulations in order to avoid unnecessary loss of life especially during the festive season,” he said. – State Media