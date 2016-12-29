Man Killed by Lightning Strike Under Bizarre Circumstances

Staff Reporter | ZimEye.com sources in Gwanda reveal that a yet to be identified middle aged man, was struck by a blow of lightning and died on the spot in Jaunda township this afternoon.

The sources sources further explain that the weather in the town was good with a clear sky since morning before a few clouds gathered followed by a light shower. It is at that moment that it started to thunder and the man was hit by lighting.

According to the sources the showers and clouds immediately cleared after the lightning strike leaving fearful residents superstitious about the circumstances of the little showers and thunder.

There is a general superstitious belief in Zimbabwe that a person can send lightning to strike an enemy when they have failed to come to terms. The “magic” wave is said to be commonly manufactured in the area around Chipinge and most parts of Manicaland.

