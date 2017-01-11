Man Kills Friend, Hangs Self After Beer Brawl

Terrence Mawawa, Insiza | A 29-year-old man committed suicide after brutally killing his friend following a dispute over beer.

Mandlenkosi Msipha (29) of Abley Farm in Fort Rixon murdered his friend Jealous Ngwenya (35) following a beer brawl. Matabeleland South Police Spokesperson, Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident.

“We received a report about a male adult who committed suicide after stabbing his friend.The incident happened when the two were involved in a heated argument as they were drinking beer,” said Ndebele.

He said the two were drinking beer at Shangangwe Business Centre in Fort Rixon last Sunday. As they were drinking , there was a heated argument after Ngwenya had indicated Msipha was drinking beer without making any contributions. The two began to exchange blows and as they were fighting, Msipha stabbed Ngwenya on the left side of the chest.

He immediately fled from the scene. Ngwenya was rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he died upon admission, resultant out of fear of being charged with murder, Msipha committed suicide.

“Msipha’s body was found on Tuesday, two days after the incident had happened,”said Ndebele. He said it was crucial to resolve disputes through dialogue rather than exchanging blows. “It is always important to resolve disputes through dialogue. It is unfortunate to note that two lives were lost after a beer brawl.We also call for tolerance and self control when disputes arise.The two were excessively drunk resulting in a fatal incident,”he said.