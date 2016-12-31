Man Kills Self over Girlfriend

A 32-YEAR-OLD Bulilima man reportedly put on his girlfriend’s clothes and hanged himself in her bedroom hut following a misunderstanding.

Bernard Nleya of Mafeha Village was found dead by his girlfriend, Ms Miriam Sibanda while wearing her skirt and three blouses on Wednesday morning.

Bulilima Mangwe officer responsible for crime, Superintendent Pedzai Dzindimu said Nleya took his own life after accusing his girlfriend of having an affair with a domestic worker.

“A man was found hanging from the roof of his girlfriend’s bedroom hut on Wednesday at around 6AM. He was wearing his girlfriend’s skirt over his trousers and he also had three of her blouses on.

“ A day before he was found dead, Nleya had accused his girlfriend of having an affair with one of the workers and this resulted in an altercation,” he said.

Supt Dzindimu said during the altercation Nleya allegedly threatened to stab Ms Sibanda with a knife and she fled to a friend’s homestead on Tuesday at around 7PM.

She allegedly spent the night there.

Supt Dzindimu said the following morning, Ms Sibanda returned home and found the door to her bedroom hut wide open. Her boyfriend was hanging from the roof while wearing her clothes.

Supt Dzindimu said Nleya’s body was taken to Plumtree District Hospital for post mortem.

He said preliminary investigations suggested that Nleya hanged himself.

Ms Sibanda said Nleya became furious after she offered her domestic worker, Mr Tshadani Ndlovu a bucket that Nleya was using for bathing.

She said Nleya had his own homestead in a neighbouring village but he frequently slept at her home.

“He started quarrelling with me in the morning on Tuesday after I gave my worker a bucket which he normally uses for bathing. He refused to eat in the morning and in the afternoon. He was accusing me of sleeping with Mr Ndlovu,” she said.

Ms Sibanda said she thinks Nleya decided to die in her clothes in a bid to spite her. – State Media