Manyuchi Begins Preps for Title Defence Match

Zimbabwe`s World Boxing Council (WBC) silver welterweight champion Charles Manyuchi has started training in preparation for his title defence match on March 25 next year in Singapore against challenger Qudratilo Abduqaxorov.

The title defence which was sanctioned by the WBC at the just ended convention in Miami, Florida in the United States will see Manyuchi defend his title away from home on March 25 in Singapore.

Manyuchi has begun preparations to regain his fitness in Harare before intensifying his title defence training with his Zambian stable and promoters Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions (OQBP).

Manyuchi’s handlers OQBP hinted last month at the fight between the Zimbabwean boxing superstar and the WBC Asian welterweight champion during a press conference in Harare.

They said while the contract had already been signed, they were still waiting for approval from the WBC for the fight to take place.

Manyuchi will use the March 25 fight to challenge for the WBC welterweight gold title belt formerly held by the retired Floyd Mayweather Jnr but now with Danny Oscar Garcia also of the US.

However, before Manyuchi can fight Garcia he needs to get past Briton Amir Khan ranked number one in the welterweight division and contender for the gold title.

The Zimbabwean boxer who turns 27 next year is ranked fourth in the division behind Khan, Timothy Bradley and Errol Spence both from the US.

Local fans caught a glimpse of their champion in action in a non-title defence following his two minute demolition of Jose Luiz Augustine Feria of Colombia at the HICC in his first home fight since becoming champion last October. – State Media