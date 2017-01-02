Masiyiwa Attacked

Businessman Strive Masiyiwa has been attacked by an online newspaper. The paper’s editor slapped him calling him a liar on his interest and involvement in politics. See article below…

It seemed like an honest and innocent statement. “#Not interested in politics, not in the past, not now, and not in the future,” declared Zimbabwe’s richest man, Econet boss Strive Masiyiwa.

Masiyiwa had sparked speculation about whether he wanted to contest for president in 2018, when he ended his Facebook post on 22 December with the following statement: “Meanwhile, I’ve delayed my special announcement until January. This one will blow you away… Don’t try and speculate on what it might be; you’ll just end up feeding the fake news hucksters. Just wait for it, and be prepared.”

Online media immediately latched onto the statement to say Masiyiwa would declare his interest in contesting for president next year.

He issued a statement the following day clarifying: “Announcement will be on something to do with entrepreneurship support for my followers on this Facebook page. Ignore ‘fake news hucksters’.”

To end the speculation he posted on 29 December: “#My Special Announcement: In January we will announce an Internship competition for two entrepreneurs who will get an opportunity to spend time at one of our businesses, as well as one week traveling with me as I go about my business. Details of how to participate will be released before the end of January. It will be open to anyone (from anywhere in the world) who currently participates in my Facebook forum, and is familiar with things I have been teaching on entrepreneurship.”

But how far true was Masiyiwa’s statement that he is “not interested in politics, not in the past, not now, and not in the future”.

It might be true that he is not interested in politics now. We can give him the benefit of doubt on that. We can also say the same thing about the future, but definitely not about the past because history tells us something different.

Way back in January 2006, the United States embassy in Harare reported that there were rumours that Masiyiwa had been offered the presidency of the smaller- Welshman Ncube- faction of the Movement for Democratic Change but had refused to take up the offer because he was loyal to MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Masiyiwa played a more active role two years later both before and after the disputed 2008 elections.

Simba Makoni who broke away from the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front after the party endorsed Robert Mugabe as the presidential candidate for 2008 told United States embassy officials that he had tried to form a coalition with Tsvangirai but was prevented by Masiyiwa.

Makoni said he failed to make headway because Tsvangirai was “too much under the influence of advisors Strive Masiyiwa, Roy Bennett and Melinda Ferris”.

Alpha Media owner Trevor Ncube confirmed Masiyiwa’s power but added that the Econet boss must not be trusted because of his ego. Ncube said Masiyiwa had thwarted Makoni’s plan to form a coalition with Tsvangirai simply because Makoni had not approached him (Masiyiwa) directly.

When asked what the possibilities were of MDC and Makoni coming together without Masiyiwa’s intervention, Ncube responded: “Unfortunately, Strive’s got the money.”

MDC-T treasurer Roy Bennett complained that Masiyiwa had taken over the party even though he was not an elected official and was a control freak.

Bennett said Masiyiwa was now controlling access to Tsvangirai “for his own purposes” and calling all the shots, including whether or not Tsvangirai returned to Zimbabwe after he fled to South Africa because of the violence that engulfed the country in the run-up to the presidential elections run-off.

“Strive is clever, rich, and a control freak, and Tsvangirai does what the last person tells him to do,” Bennett said.

Masiyiwa still pulled the strings after the signing of the Global Political Agreement that ushered the inclusive government.

According to the United States embassy, the formation of the inclusive government was delayed because the MDC now had three power centres.

“The MDC now has three power centers: Harare, where most of the leadership is; Gaborone, Tsvangirai’s temporary home; and South Africa, where Masiyiwa and MDC treasurer Roy Bennett live,” the embassy said.

These are definitely not the signs of someone who is not interested in politics. But even taking him on his word, there are clear signs that though he might not be interested in politics now, as he says, he has definitely been testing the waters. – The Insider