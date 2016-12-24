Masiyiwa Finally Speaks, Presidential Frenzy Erupts

7

“Announcement that will blow you away!”

Staff Reporter | Business mogul Strive Masiyiwa has sparked a Presidential frenzy after announcing to his thousands of fans he is due to blast out a special announcement, and one “that will blow you away.”

Masiyiwa, a hot favourite to run for Zimbabwe’s Presidency has been mum over his political ambitions, with many speculating at long last the exiled businessman is now taking the bull by the horns. A recent ZimEye survey showed that Zimbabweans want the businessman for the Presidency, as he was already established financially and remains one of the leading untainted Zimbabweans fit to lead.  ALSO READ – Strive Masiyiwa Wins Presidency Opinion.

Said Masiyiwa “Meanwhile, I’ve delayed my special announcement until January. This one will blow you away… Don’t try and speculate on what it might be; you’ll just end up feeding the fake news hucksters. Just wait for it, and be prepared. Merry CHRISTmas.”

 

  • Joe Marz

    He will be surprised how unpopular he is. He needs to join MDCT full stop

  • CDE WEWANT JOBS

    he can do it he is popular and a successful business person whom we can trust for prompt economic turnarround…….but i think he should lead the coalition of mdc ,zimpf etc to overthrow Mugabe at 2018 elections

  • Serious

    The only Shona man I have great respect for in this whole wide world!!

  • Jeffrey Kangara

    SRS, born and bred in UK. President in zim, this is a joke

  • GoritotoLP

    You will be suprised. The announcement is not about politics but business. Strive is not stupid. He will never join politics. Not now.

  • Zvichapera

    I can see why ZANU PF may win again in 2018. We seem to be too naive for African politics. The challenge we face is to get the confidence of the rural vote. You all recall that when the rural folks voted for Tsvangirai, they paid with their lives, only to see the same Tsvangirai joining Mugsbe, with nothing done to the atrocities committed against the innocent rural folks. This is where the issue is, and not who is a billionaire or millionaire or not. We need to see how we can get the confidence of the rural folks again, and this is no simple task. The same people who committed these atrocities roam our villages and boasting that they can kill again with impunity, and for sure there is nothing to suggest that there will be justice one day, even in the city.

  • Zvichapera

    Tell them Joe. They mistake eltist social media to village politics. We need the opposition that is competent and trusted in village politics. Unfortunately, you do not learn village politics from a University, but from the village.