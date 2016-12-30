Masiyiwa Speaks: I’m Not Interested In Politics, Never Will

Econet boss, Strive Masiyiwa has shot down on calls from his fans to join politics.

Some had gone to the point of creating videos in his support, (SEE BELOW).

But the businessman who many hoped would announce his entrance into politics when he said he would reveal something “that will blow your mind,” said he has no such ambitions, and has never had them.

He did not stop there, but went forward to say, he will never be interested in politics.

“Not interested in politics, not in the past, not now, and not in the future. Announcement will be on entrepreneurship support for my followers on this Facebook page,” he wrote on his official social networking portal.