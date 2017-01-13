Mathuthu Resigned to Escape Sexual Allegations with Young Members | BREAKING NEWS

Staff Reporter| Reports coming through to ZimEye.com indicate that the Joice Mujuru led Zimbabwe People First party’s Matabeleland South Provincial Chairman Leonard Mathuthu was not dismissed from his position but resigned during a furor of allegations of sexually prying on female party members.

In a revelation to ZimEye.com by sources within the party’s hierarchy, Mathuthu is said to have chickened out of the party’s administration after some young ladies within the party had informed senior party officials that he was (allegedly) troubling them asking for sexual favours in exchange for positions within the party.

The ladies claimed they were also being continuously threatened by another female youth wing party member who is now a live-in-girlfriend of the former ZANU PF member.

In the run up to his resignation, Mathuthu was reported to have been under immense pressure from the National Executive for the slow growth of the party in the province and failure to account for some party membership card receipt books issued to the province.

It remains unclear who the party has seconded to take over the party chairmanship position in the province. – ZimEye