Mathuthu Resigned to Escape Sexual Allegations with Young Members | BREAKING NEWS

Staff Reporter| Reports coming through to ZimEye.com indicate that the Joice Mujuru led Zimbabwe People First party’s Matabeleland South Provincial Chairman Leonard Mathuthu was not dismissed from his position but resigned during a furor of allegations of sexually prying on female party members.
In a revelation to ZimEye.com by sources within the party’s hierarchy, Mathuthu is said to have chickened out of the party’s administration after some young ladies within the party had informed senior party officials that he was (allegedly) troubling them asking for sexual favours in exchange for positions within the party.
The ladies claimed they were also being continuously threatened by another female youth wing party member who is now a live-in-girlfriend of the former ZANU PF member.
It remains unclear who the party has seconded to take over the party chairmanship position in the province. – ZimEye