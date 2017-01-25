Mawarire Responds To CIO Allegations

Below is Jelousy Mawarire’s response to a note circulating on social media, purporting to have been written by his nephew. In it ‘Jealousy Mawarire jnr’ claims that his uncle Mawarire senior is a former Central Intelligence Organisation operative, and that he stumbled upon information that senior Zim PF officials are still on the CIO payroll.

Jealousy Mawarire | I have been alerted that there is someone masquerading as Jealousy Mawarire jnr on Facebook claiming to be my relative. I have no relative who carries my name, it’s not our culture in the family to name relatives after ourselves that is why even my son has his own name. We understand that there are leaders of some briefcase parties who are desperate for relevance who have been using social media and some gullible publications to peddle vitriolic stuff especially against Dr Mujuru in order to attract attention to their moribund political formations. We know as we have communicated in December 2016, that Zanu-PF is desperate to scuttle coalitions talks between Dr Mujuru and Dr Tsvangirai and the media gimmicks that we are witnessing show us that some briefcase party leaders are fronting Zanu-PF’s desperate bid to destroy the on going talks. I challenge the so-called Jealousy Mawarire jnr to publish his picture with any of my relatives especially my Father if he is a close relative who claims to have been at my house on Christmas day. The Zanu-PF regime is desperate and the false death stories on Dr Tsvangirai a few days ago show the desperation that has gripped this dying regime. Everything that this Jealousy Mawarire jnr is saying is a lie because such a person does not exist in the Mawarire family that sired me. I thought you should know.