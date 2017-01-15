MaZimbabweans Yes We Can Marches Against Mass Deportations

Zimbabweans braved the chilly weather in the march against mass deportations with the Scotland based Movement for Justice (MFJ) in Brixton today on 13/01/17, between 12 and 2:00 pm.

Members of the MaZimbabweans Yes We Can joined the MFJ in marching around Brixton in a well organised demo attended by about more than a hundred different nationalities.

The protesters were chanting against mass deportation, racism orchestrated by Brexit, chartered planes being hired to deport what the Home Office terms “illegal immigrants”.

Cars, buses, and business in shops came to a standstill giving way to the peaceful protesters. Even the police stopped and gave way to the protesters. Different nationalities came together and presented a unity of purpose. Passersby lined the streets of Brixton as the protesters chanted different but well coordinated slogans.

The demo ended with speeches from different organisations and a plan for future demos was read by the organisers.