MDC-T Councillor Steals Mugabe’s Fertiliser

Staff Reporter| An MDC-T councillor in Mt Darwin Mrs Fungai Mavhura and her accomplice have been arraigned before a Mt Darwin Magistrate Court for theft of Presidential Scheme inputs.

Pfura Rural District ward 34 councilor Mrs Fungai Mavhura and Kamutsenzere GMB Depot Clerk Paddington Chinembire have appeared before Mt Darwin Magistrate Mrs Tendai Chifamba charged with theft of trust property.

The state represented by Prosecutor Mrs Lynette Masango alleged that the two connived to steal 25 bags of urea fertilizer sourced for beneficiaries in ward 34 Kamutsenzere under the Presidential Inputs Scheme.

After sourcing for a buyer and being paid US$600 councilor Mavhunga is alleged to have conspired with Chinembire to steal the fertilizer which was being kept at Kamutsenzere GMB depot.

Following an anonymous tip, Dotito police managed to intercept the truck loaded with the loot at Sohwe roadblock leading to the arrest of the two.

Magistrate Chifamba adjourned the trial to the 1st of February after granting the two accused US$100 dollars bail each.