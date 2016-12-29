Sex Relationships :Men Avoid Single Mothers?

A 35-year-old single mother of two kids said she is a proud single mum despite the challenges she goes through.

However, the single parent, Elizabeth Chimutengo, says single mothers face problems of being stigmatised by society, finding love and taking care of children on their own.

Narrating her experiences as a single parent, Elizabeth said that single parenting is a difficult situation for any woman. However, despite all obstacles, she is proud of her status.

“I am proud of who I am and I have come to a point in my life where I have accepted my status in the society.

“I am a mother of two children aged 16 and 11 and though I face a lot of challenges as a single mother, what makes me proud for being a single mum is the love I have for my kids,” said Elizabeth.

Elizabeth said she believes she has a strong character because she has been through all forms of stigmatisation by the society.

“I respect all single mothers and I believe every single mum is thick skinned because of what we go through. Personally being a single mum has made me to be a person of strong character.

“I have learnt to focus on what I need to do and get to where I want to be and not to allow room for self-pity,” she said.

Elizabeth said one of the challenges she faces as a single parent is finding someone who loves her as she is.

“Finding someone whom you could spend your life with isn’t easy when you are a single mum.

“Single men tend to shy away when they discover you are a single mum, divorcees and widowers seem to prefer young single girls with no children.

“Despite all this, I am still hopeful that one day I will meet my soulmate,” she said.

Elizabeth added that she has been a victim of rejection from people who were close to her because of her condition.

“The society that we live in tends to stigmatize single mothers, personally I have lost a lot of married friends after their husband had ordered them not to spend time with me.

“Even in church there are people whom I see who think just because someone is a single mum she can commit adultery with married men. All these are challenges I go through as a person and it’s not easy at all,” she added.

What Elizabeth describe as her biggest challenge is issues to do with money needed in looking after her kids. “Maintenance from a previous spouse is usually not enough to cater for all the bread and butter issues in looking after the child. “Two incomes are better that one, and in most cases men usually earn more than women but women are the ones who usually have custody of the children,” she said. – State Media